HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » IWL: Bala Devi's masterclass sends Sribhumi FC soaring

IWL: Bala Devi's masterclass sends Sribhumi FC soaring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 16, 2025 20:10 IST

x

Star Indian football team striker Bala Devi struck a hat-trick to help hosts Sribhumi FC beat Sethu FC a 3-2 in the Indian Women's League in Barrackpore, West Bengal, on Sunday.

IMAGE: The win took Sribhumi FC to 12 points from eight matches and to third place in the table. Photograph: I League/X

The class and experience of Bala Devi were in full display as she scored in the 39th, 49th (penalty) and 65th minutes after Sethu took the lead through Hadijah Nandago in the 37th minute.

Lisham Babina Devi pulled one back for the visitors in the 88th minute, but it wasn't enough to change the course of the match at the Bibhuti Bhushan Stadium.

 

The two teams were locked 1-1 at half time.

The win took Sribhumi FC to 12 points from eight matches and to third place in the table, while Sethu have 10 points from eight matches.

In the other match played in Bhubaneswar, a second half brace from Manisha Naik helped Nita FA secure a 2-0 victory against HOPS FC at the Capital Football Arena.

Manisha (60th and 63rd) scored both her goals around the hour mark, putting the hosts in a comfortable position, in a match that they dominated from the get-go.

The result propelled Nita FA to the fifth spot with 10 points from eight matches. HOPS, meanwhile, languished at the bottom with a solitary point.

Nita FA's veteran midfielder Kamala Devi had one of her finest performances this season, as she completely dictated the proceedings from the middle. She was the vital cog in their machinery that allowed the hosts to dictate terms against the side from Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why there's optimism about Indian women's football
Why there's optimism about Indian women's football
Spanish court slaps ex-soccer coach with fine over kiss
Spanish court slaps ex-soccer coach with fine over kiss
Spain seek retrial in World Cup kiss case
Spain seek retrial in World Cup kiss case
Mumbai City FC lose to KBFC, still in hunt for play-offs spot
Mumbai City FC lose to KBFC, still in hunt for play-offs spot
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 2

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

webstory image 3

9 Foods High In Vital Magnesium

VIDEOS

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins1:23

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit3:32

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for space mission0:50

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD