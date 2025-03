IWL: Bala Devi's masterclass sends Sribhumi FC soaring

Star Indian football team striker Bala Devi struck a hat-trick to help hosts Sribhumi FC beat Sethu FC a 3-2 in the Indian Women's League in Barrackpore, West Bengal, on Sunday.

IMAGE: The win took Sribhumi FC to 12 points from eight matches and to third place in the table. Photograph: I League/X

The class and experience of Bala Devi were in full display as she scored in the 39th, 49th (penalty) and 65th minutes after Sethu took the lead through Hadijah Nandago in the 37th minute.

Lisham Babina Devi pulled one back for the visitors in the 88th minute, but it wasn't enough to change the course of the match at the Bibhuti Bhushan Stadium.

The two teams were locked 1-1 at half time.

The win took Sribhumi FC to 12 points from eight matches and to third place in the table, while Sethu have 10 points from eight matches.

In the other match played in Bhubaneswar, a second half brace from Manisha Naik helped Nita FA secure a 2-0 victory against HOPS FC at the Capital Football Arena.

Manisha (60th and 63rd) scored both her goals around the hour mark, putting the hosts in a comfortable position, in a match that they dominated from the get-go.

The result propelled Nita FA to the fifth spot with 10 points from eight matches. HOPS, meanwhile, languished at the bottom with a solitary point.

Nita FA's veteran midfielder Kamala Devi had one of her finest performances this season, as she completely dictated the proceedings from the middle. She was the vital cog in their machinery that allowed the hosts to dictate terms against the side from Delhi.