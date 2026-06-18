Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi Misses Germany Match Amid Betting Probe

Ivory Coast's star forward Elye Wahi will not join his team for the crucial World Cup clash against Germany in Canada, as he faces an investigation into suspected sports corruption while also dealing with unresolved travel authorisations.

IMAGE: Elye Wahi was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption in a Ligue 1 match in France. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Kyle Ross/Reuters

Key Points Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi will miss the World Cup match against Germany in Canada.

Wahi's absence is officially due to unobtained administrative authorisations for Canadian travel.

The player is linked to an investigation into unusual betting patterns concerning a yellow card in a recent Ligue 1 match.

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi will not travel to Canada for this weekend's World Cup clash with Germany, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said, a day after the player was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption in a Ligue 1 match.

The FIF said they had full confidence in Wahi and he was not travelling for Saturday's match in Toronto because authorisations for his travel to Canada had not been obtained.

Investigation Into Betting Patterns

French authorities said unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

"To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him," the FIF said in a statement.

FIF's Stance And Wahi's Status

"During this particularly difficult period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.

"The player will not be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada. This is because the administrative authorisations required for him to enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States until the team returns."

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first Group E match, while Germany are coming off a thumping 7-1 win over Curacao.