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Ivashka Battles Into Final Of SM Krishna Memorial Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 20:48 IST

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Ilya Ivashka of Belarus displayed resilience to secure a spot in the SM Krishna Memorial Open final, where he will face Petr Biryukov, while Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar advanced in the doubles competition.

Key Points

  • Ilya Ivashka defeated Hamish Stewart to reach the SM Krishna Memorial Open final.
  • Petr Biryukov overcame Alastair Gray to secure his place in the final against Ivashka.
  • Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar progressed to the doubles final.
  • Ivashka demonstrated composure and strong serving to win his semifinal match.

Seasoned Ilya Ivashka of Belarus remained composed under pressure to overcome Britain's third seed Hamish Stewart to enter the men's singles final of the SM Krishna Memorial Open here on Friday.

Ivashka's Semifinal Victory

Ivashka won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a gripping semifinal to set up a summit clash with fourth seed Petr Biryukov, who outlasted second seed Alastair Gray 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the other last four match.

 

Indian Pair Advances in Doubles

Meanwhile, Indian interest remained alive in the doubles as Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar continued their impressive run, defeating second seeds Charles Barry of Ireland and Joshua Charlton of Australia 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the final.

Poonacha and Myneni Fall Short

The other Indian pair of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni, who had won the Karnataka Open doubles title last week, went down tamely to Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 3-6, 4-6.

Match Details

Ivashka, a former top-50 player in the ATP rankings, struck first against Stewart by breaking serve in the second game of the opening set.

The Belarusian protected the advantage with assured serving and clean hitting to pocket the set 6-3.

Stewart responded impressively in the second. She found greater depth on his returns and secured breaks in the second and eighth games, while Ivashka managed only one break back in the seventh. Stewart levelled the match 6-3 and appeared to have seized momentum.

But the decisive set belonged entirely to Ivashka. Showing composure in longer rallies, he forced errors from Stewart and earned crucial breaks in the sixth and eighth games to close out the contest 6-2 after two hours and five minutes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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