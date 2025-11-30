HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » ITTF Youth Worlds: Divyanshi clinches U-15 bronze

ITTF Youth Worlds: Divyanshi clinches U-15 bronze

Source: PTI
November 30, 2025 20:34 IST

Divyanshi

IMAGE: Divyanshi Bhowmick is only the second Indian to win an U-15 girls' singles medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships. Photograph: World Table Tennis/X

Rising Indian table tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick secured a bronze medal in the Under-15 girls' category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 in Cluj Napoca, Romania, on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting to China's Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11) to settle for a bronze.

Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian delivered a strong performance, registering hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea, and Japan in previous rounds.

The 15-year-old capped a landmark season with the medal.

Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls singles continental title.

Meanwhile, India added to the medal tally with strong team performances across categories.

 

The U-15 girls team comprising Divyanshi, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar clinched bronze.

In the U-19 boys' team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the category.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
