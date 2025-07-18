It's official: Inter Kashi are I-League champions!

On an appeal filed by Inter Kashi, the CAS asked the AIFF to reverse its decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers.

IMAGE: Inter Kashi were awarded three points by the AIFF disciplinary committee after Namdhari FC were found to have fielded an ineligible player during their encounter which the former lost 0-2. Photograph: Inter Kashi/X

Inter Kashi were on Friday declared I-League champions after the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Appeal Committee's decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers of Goa.

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'. The Varanasi club had ended at second spot after points were deducted from their tally.

But on appeal by Inter Kashi, the CAS asked the AIFF to reverse its decision of awarding the title to Churchill.

"The AIFF shall forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-league 2024-25 season," the Lausanne-based CAS said in its order.

"The appeal filed on 4 June 2025 by Inter Kashi FC against the decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is partially upheld.

"The decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All India Football Federation is set aside," the CAS added.