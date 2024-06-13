News
It's official! Bopanna teams up with Balaji for Paris Olympics

It's official! Bopanna teams up with Balaji for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 20:13 IST
Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna, right, watches his partner Sriram Balaji. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday confirmed that Rohan Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics.

The PTI had reported that 44-year-old Bopanna has picked Balaji as his partner for the Games as the veteran Indian aims to take his final shot at an Olympic medal.

"The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is thrilled to announce that Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the tennis doubles event. Their journey to the Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian tennis," AITA said in a press release.

 

The decision was made at the selection committee meeting, chaired by former Davis Cup Captain Nandan Bal.

Yuki Bhambri, India's number two doubles player, was also in contention but according to AITA sources, Balaji's ability to move swiftly on the court worked in his favour.

Balachandran Manikkath, who is associated with Bopanna's Sports School in Bengaluru, will travel with the team as coach while Rebecca Van Orshaegen will be the physiotherapist. 

Source: PTI
Stay present, Paris awaits: Bindra's mantra for Neeraj
Narang hails modern reforms in India's shooting scene
Messi won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
Bank customer not liable for unlawful transaction: HC
Doval back as NSA, Mishra as principal secretary to PM
J-K bus attack: 50 detained, search expanded in Reasi
Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024

