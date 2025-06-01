HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » It's McLaren one-two as Piastri wins Spanish GP

It's McLaren one-two as Piastri wins Spanish GP

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 01, 2025 21:14 IST

x

Piastri wins Spanish F1 GP 

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday to forge 10 points clear of teammate Lando Norris in the title battle.

The Australian's win, by 2.4 seconds, was his fifth in nine races this season and McLaren's seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium after passing Max Verstappen's Red Bull six laps from the end following a safety car period that triggered the main talking point of the afternoon with the champion demoted from fifth to 10th.

"It's a nice way to bounce back from Monaco. A superb weekend," said Piastri, who finished third last weekend in a race won from pole by Norris.

Verstappen, who made four stops in total and ended up on the slower hard tyres against rivals on softs, collided with Leclerc and twice with Mercedes' George Russell after the safety car restart.

The angry Dutch driver was given a 10-second penalty added to his overall time for the second Russell collision that was clearly his fault.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
PIX: Svitolina saves match points to reach quarters
PIX: Svitolina saves match points to reach quarters
How Humpy balances time between chess and family
How Humpy balances time between chess and family
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
PSG win sparks chaos: 500 arrested, 2 dead in Paris
PSG win sparks chaos: 500 arrested, 2 dead in Paris

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

webstory image 2

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 3

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

VIDEOS

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant rainfall1:20

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant...

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame1:34

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra Airport2:24

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD