It's McLaren one-two as Piastri wins Spanish GP

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday to forge 10 points clear of teammate Lando Norris in the title battle.

The Australian's win, by 2.4 seconds, was his fifth in nine races this season and McLaren's seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium after passing Max Verstappen's Red Bull six laps from the end following a safety car period that triggered the main talking point of the afternoon with the champion demoted from fifth to 10th.

"It's a nice way to bounce back from Monaco. A superb weekend," said Piastri, who finished third last weekend in a race won from pole by Norris.

Verstappen, who made four stops in total and ended up on the slower hard tyres against rivals on softs, collided with Leclerc and twice with Mercedes' George Russell after the safety car restart.

The angry Dutch driver was given a 10-second penalty added to his overall time for the second Russell collision that was clearly his fault.