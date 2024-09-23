IMAGE: Kevin de Bruyne is probably one of the greatest midfielders that have played in the Premier League, reckons former Manchester City player Shaun Wright-Phillips. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Manchester City legend Shaun Wright-Phillips has heaped praise on midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne played an important role in Manchester City's Premier League win in the 2023-24 season, even after being sidelined for the first half of the season due to an injury. He scored four goals and attempted 10 assists after playing 18 matches in the Premier League.

Speaking at the Premier League match-screening event of Manchester City and the trophy tour in Dwarka, New Delhi, the former player said that De Bruyne is one of the greatest midfielders to have played in the history of Premier League so far.

"Kevin De Bruyne, he's Kevin De Bruyne. It's like he's got Satan in his foot. He knows for an attacking player, he's the perfect player to have behind you.

"He is probably one of the greatest midfielders that have played in the Premier League. There are a lot of people who will hold their hands up and say they can kind of agree. And if not, probably in the world," Wright-Phillips told ANI.

The Belgium international joined the Man City team in August 2015 from German club Wolfsburg. The 33-year-old scored his 100th goal for his side in April this year against Crystal Palace. He has got many assists in his career so far which included 19 assists for Erling Haaland in the last two seasons. De Bruyne is also the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League assists, doing so in 237 matches.

Further, the legendary player went on to talk about City striker Haaland. He admitted that the Norweign is capable of breaking Lionel Messi's record of scoring 91 goals (2012 with FC Barcelona) in a season.

"We've seen what Haaland is capable of over the last two years. He's nearly reached 100 goals within a season and a little bit so for me in general as long as the chances are there and he's on firing form right now. I don't see why he can't but like I said, I don't think he's necessarily concentrating on breaking the rules. He's just more focused on scoring goals," the 42-year-old added.

Haaland had a season to remember after he made a switch to the Premier League from the Bundesliga last summer in 2022.

The 24-year-old was awarded the 'Gerd Muller Trophy' for the Best Striker of the Year. Haaland secured a treble of Championship titles with Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Haaland went on a monumental goal-scoring spree, with a total of 56 goals in a single season, which was also his debut season with City. He broke the record for most goals by a Premier League player across all competitions in a season.

Last season in the Premier League, the forward netted 27 goals in 31 appearances and registered five assists as well. His elusive treble triumph was followed by a league title and a League Cup double in the 2023-24 season.

Wright blasts Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright has called Manchester City striker Erling Haaland cowardly for throwing the ball at Gunners' centre back Gabriel Magalhaes during their 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Haaland threw the ball against the back of Gabriel's head after City's John Stones scored deep in added time to salvage a 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal and keep his side top of the table after a rip-roaring battle against their title rivals.

An FA spokesperson said the incident involving Haaland and Gabriel was checked by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the time and no further action was deemed necessary.

Arsenal had forward Leandro Trossard sent off for a second yellow card before halftime for kicking the ball away after being penalised for a challenge on Bernardo Silva.

"I just felt like I needed to put something out there which has been bothering me. Because obviously the Trossard sending off - of course, in the moment, you're frustrated," Wright posted on Instagram.

"It's 2-1. And I'm thinking 'Yes, we've got them'. And then we get (a player) sent off for something that, let's face it, is ... foolishness - what they're getting sent off for now. So, in the moment, yeah. Again, you shouldn't be sent off for that.

"But the one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland's coward's move, bro. I saw it this morning properly. Throwing the ball in Gabi's head when he's not looking. When Gabi's back's turned to him. Real coward's move. Gabi would look him in the eye, you know.

"I'm looking at this as a really good defender vs striker for the years to come, them two. I love watching them two. And then you're doing a coward's move like that ... I thought you was bigger than that, bro. I thought you was bigger than that."

The 24-year-old Norwegian international Haaland, who opened the scoring against Arsenal in the ninth minute, has 10 goals in five league appearances this season in what could be a third consecutive Golden Boot campaign.