It's just the beginning, says Davis Cup hero Dhakshineswar

Dhakshineswar Suresh capped a breakthrough Davis Cup performance by clinching the decisive fifth rubber to hand India a memorable 3-2 win over the Netherlands and seal the country's place in the Qualifiers Round 2.

IMAGE: Dhakshineswar Suresh react during his singles match against Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden on Sunday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

India's newest Davis Cup hero Dhakshineswar Suresh says his dream run for the country is "just the beginning" as he prepares to step into full-fledged competition on the ATP Tour after completing his studies at a US university.

Pursuing communication studies at the Wake Forest University, the 25-year-old will complete his degree in May this year.

In just two ties since making his debut in September 2025, Dhakshineswar boasts an impressive 4-0 record, with three of those wins coming against the Netherlands in Bengaluru last weekend.

"It's a long way to go. It's just the beginning," said Dhakshineswar, who matched Leander Paes' feat of winning three matches in a single tie back in 2004 against Japan.

Following Dhakshineswar's superlative show, India edged the Netherlands 3-2 to progress to the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers, where they will meet Korea in September.

"I'll go back to the US to finish my studies, then come down in May and figure out my schedule. Once that's sorted, I'll start getting into the Tour and prepare for the next Davis Cup," he said.

On Dhakshinewar's remarkable record, captain Rohit Rajpal said, "There aren't many players who go 4-0 in Davis Cup rubbers, especially against quality opponents. He keeps coming up with big serves and big forehands. I hope he keeps enjoying his tennis and keeps performing."

'You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for the whole nation'

"It's a different feeling when you're playing for your country. You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for the whole nation. I played some different tennis in these matches and I'm really proud of that," he said.

The tall Chennai-born player, who played marathon singles and doubles matches over two days, credited the support staff and team environment for his recovery and consistency.

"The physios and everyone took care of me really well. Team chemistry on and off the court makes a huge difference. Everyone trusting me helps me play good tennis," he added.

Rajpal also lauded an injured Sumit Nagal for leading the team despite being far from full fitness.

"Sumit was not even 50 per cent fit. He had a grade two tear in his hip and we were working day and night with the physios. But he fought like a tiger and led the team like an India number one should."

Rajpal singled out the contribution of the support staff, especially the physios, and said the tie underlined India's growing depth.

Nagal admitted it was a tough week for him

"With these guys, a strong doubles team and the bench strength we now have, India is a tough team to beat. If we play to our potential, we can take on anybody in the world," he said.

Nagal, who lost both his singles matches after a three-week injury layoff, admitted it was a tough week but felt encouraged by his fight.

"It was disappointing to get injured before such an important tie, but to come out and compete after not playing or practising was not easy. The doubles point was crucial and DK played amazing tennis," he said, adding that he would resume preparations in Chennai.

Looking ahead to the next tie against Korea, Rajpal said planning would begin after the celebrations.

"We'll start strategising tomorrow, where they play us, on what surface. I stay in constant touch with the players. Team selection and planning is a collective process," he said.