Football PIX: Juventus down Parma; Dortmund cruise to win

European football leagues Serie A and Bundesliga kicked off with exciting matches, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund securing important victories, while promoted club Elversberg registered a historic debut win.
Key Points
- Juventus secured a 2-0 Serie A victory against Parma, with both goals scored by substitutes Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners.
- Borussia Dortmund began their Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 win over Hamburg, featuring goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias.
- Promoted side Elversberg made a historic Bundesliga debut, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a surprising upset.
Nico Gonzalez scored for Juventus five minutes after coming off the bench and fellow sub Teun Koopmeiners added a second late on as their side secured a 2-0 home win over Parma on Saturday, making it two wins from two to kick off the new Serie A season.
Luciano Spalletti's side wasted plenty of decent opportunities before Gonzalez entered the fray in the 57th minute, and he announced himself on the hour mark by forcing a superb save from Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi.
Two minutes later the 28-year-old Gonzalez went even closer, this time beating Corvi but hitting the far post with another venomous effort, but he picked up his own rebound and drilled a deflected effort into the net off Parma defender Mariano Troilo to break the deadlock.
Juventus Bench Proves Decisive In Serie A Opener
A late injury to Andrea Cambiaso saw Koopmeiners brought off the bench in the 87th minute, and a minute later the Dutch midfielder wrapped up the three points by sweeping the ball back across goal and into the net.
Earlier in the day, newly-promoted Frosinone spoiled Fiorentina's centenary celebrations by hammering them 3-0, with Antonio Raimondo scoring twice for the visitors.
Udinese registered their first win of the new season with a 3-2 victory away to Monza, while Domenico Berardi struck a 78th-minute winner for Sassuolo as they beat Torino 2-1.
With 10 teams still to play in the second match week, AC Milan and Juventus top the table on six points.
Bundesliga Kicks Off With Historic Upset
Goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias steered Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday, while there were also wins for RB Leipzig and promoted Elversberg.
Guirassy provided a clinical finish inside the opening nine minutes to settle Dortmund, before new signing Konstantelias fired in a shot that took a deflection off a defender and into the net.
Dortmund finished the game with 10 men when Samuele Inacio received a straight red card three minutes after coming off the bench for a dangerous tackle, but were able to complete the win.
Elversberg, from a town of just 13,000 people, made a dream Bundesliga debut with a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
They raced into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell, and then added a third in the 46th minute through David Mokwa.
Leverkusen pulled a goal back 13 minutes from the end through Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane netted a second in added time.
Other Key Bundesliga Results
Leipzig defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 with Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and Rocco Reitz all on target, the latter against his former side.
Mainz and Paderborn played to a 0-0 draw, while Tim Skarke scored a 92nd equaliser for Union Berlin in their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.
The latter led 3-1 in the 67th minute thanks to Younes Ebnoutalib’s hat-trick, but could not hold on for the away win.
Thijs Dallinga scored twice in the final 18 minutes to secure a 3-2 win for Cologne over Hoffenheim.
Bayern Munich started their league season on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart.