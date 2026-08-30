Football PIX: Juventus down Parma; Dortmund cruise to win

European football leagues Serie A and Bundesliga kicked off with exciting matches, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund securing important victories, while promoted club Elversberg registered a historic debut win.

IMAGE: Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani tries to get the ball past Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi during the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Sunday. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Key Points Juventus secured a 2-0 Serie A victory against Parma, with both goals scored by substitutes Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners.

Borussia Dortmund began their Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 win over Hamburg, featuring goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias.

Promoted side Elversberg made a historic Bundesliga debut, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a surprising upset.

Nico Gonzalez scored for Juventus five minutes after coming off the bench and fellow sub Teun Koopmeiners added a second late on as their side secured a 2-0 home win over Parma on Saturday, making it two wins from two to kick off the new Serie A season.

Luciano Spalletti's side wasted plenty of decent opportunities before Gonzalez entered the fray in the 57th minute, and he announced himself on the hour mark by forcing a superb save from Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi.

Two minutes later the 28-year-old Gonzalez went even closer, this time beating Corvi but hitting the far post with another venomous effort, but he picked up his own rebound and drilled a deflected effort into the net off Parma defender Mariano Troilo to break the deadlock.

Juventus Bench Proves Decisive In Serie A Opener

IMAGE: Teun Koopmeiners celebrates scoring Juventus' second goal with team-mate Manuel Locatelli. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

A late injury to Andrea Cambiaso saw Koopmeiners brought off the bench in the 87th minute, and a minute later the Dutch midfielder wrapped up the three points by sweeping the ball back across goal and into the net.

Earlier in the day, newly-promoted Frosinone spoiled Fiorentina's centenary celebrations by hammering them 3-0, with Antonio Raimondo scoring twice for the visitors.

Udinese registered their first win of the new season with a 3-2 victory away to Monza, while Domenico Berardi struck a 78th-minute winner for Sassuolo as they beat Torino 2-1.

With 10 teams still to play in the second match week, AC Milan and Juventus top the table on six points.

Bundesliga Kicks Off With Historic Upset

IMAGE: David Mokwa scores SV Elversberg's third goal against Bayer Leverkusen at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, on Saturday. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen DFL/Reuters

Goals from Serhou Guirassy and Giannis Konstantelias steered Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday, while there were also wins for RB Leipzig and promoted Elversberg.

Guirassy provided a clinical finish inside the opening nine minutes to settle Dortmund, before new signing Konstantelias fired in a shot that took a deflection off a defender and into the net.

Dortmund finished the game with 10 men when Samuele Inacio received a straight red card three minutes after coming off the bench for a dangerous tackle, but were able to complete the win.

Elversberg, from a town of just 13,000 people, made a dream Bundesliga debut with a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

They raced into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell, and then added a third in the 46th minute through David Mokwa.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back 13 minutes from the end through Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane netted a second in added time.

Other Key Bundesliga Results

IMAGE: SV Elversberg's David Mokwa celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen DFL/Reuters

Leipzig defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 with Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and Rocco Reitz all on target, the latter against his former side.

Mainz and Paderborn played to a 0-0 draw, while Tim Skarke scored a 92nd equaliser for Union Berlin in their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The latter led 3-1 in the 67th minute thanks to Younes Ebnoutalib’s hat-trick, but could not hold on for the away win.

Thijs Dallinga scored twice in the final 18 minutes to secure a 3-2 win for Cologne over Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich started their league season on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart.