Italy rout Spain to complete historic Davis Cup hat-trick!

November 24, 2025 10:26 IST

Italy's players celebrate

IMAGE: Italy are the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles since the Challenge Round was abolished following the 1971 event. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Italy captured a remarkable third consecutive Davis Cup title on Sunday with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli winning their singles matches for a 2-0 triumph over Spain in the best-of-three tie in Bologna.

Inspired by loud support from the home crowd, Berrettini dispatched Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 in the opening match before Cobolli overcame Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to seal the triumph for Filippo Volandri's team.

The victory over six-times winners Spain marked Italy's fourth Davis Cup crown overall, following wins in 1976, 2023 and 2024. Italy also became the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles since the Challenge Round was abolished following the 1971 event.

Both teams were missing key players, with Spain deprived of Carlos Alcaraz and Italy without Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates

IMAGE: Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his singles match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

But Berrettini and Cobolli rose to the occasion magnificently.

"It's the third consecutive one. I'm crying. I didn't cry for the first one. It's unbelievable. This is a big, big team. Some of them not even here: Sinner, Musetti, (Matteo) Arnaldi," Volandri said.

After a series of tight service games to start the opener, Berrettini broke Carreno Busta for a 5-3 lead and closed out the set with ease in just over 30 minutes.

With the second set finely poised at 4-4, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up struck again at the decisive moment, breaking for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match to love.

Berrettini, ranked 56th in the world, banged down 13 aces and unleashed 21 winners as the 29-year-old extended his Davis Cup singles winning streak to 11 matches.

"The team is big, we're guys who love each other, a big team. And now come on Flavio, go for it," Berrettini said after his win.

The former world number six was also key to Italy's Davis Cup success last year when he won all six matches he contested in the elite men's team competition.

Munar had raced to a double break and a 5-0 lead before Cobolli finally got on the board. The 28-year-old Spaniard, ranked 36th, remained composed under pressure, and from the baseline he was relentless, closing out the set 6-1.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates

IMAGE: Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates with captain Filippo Volandri after winning the Davis Cup match against Jaume Munar. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Cobolli faced another early setback when he was broken in the opening game of the second set, but the 23-year-old Italian roared back, sending the home crowd wild with his spirited response.

Cobolli, ranked 22nd, eventually forced a decider after a gruelling second set that lasted 90 minutes. The Italian finally converted on his seventh set point, three of which came in the tiebreak.

The drama continued into the third set, where Cobolli earned the first break at 6-5 and then served out the match with remarkable composure to complete a stunning comeback.

His triumph was followed by jubilant celebrations as his Italian teammates embraced him on the court.

 

"It's impossible to describe this feeling," Cobolli said. "I dreamed a lot for this night. I played an amazing match today. I don't know how I won. The match was tough. Jaume played so good.

"We cannot lose for our country. Sometimes you learn, but you never lose. If you give all you have in your heart ... I don't know what I did today. I don't know where I am. The only thing I know is that I'm world champion."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the team's achievement, posting on X: "Determination, talent and heart: Italy triumphs again in the Davis Cup. Champions!"

Source: REUTERS
