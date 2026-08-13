Italy's Sara Curtis breaks 50m backstroke world record for second time in two days

Italian swimming sensation Sara Curtis made history at the European Championships in Paris, shattering her own 50m women's backstroke world record for the second consecutive day with a gold-winning time of 26.56 seconds.

IMAGE: Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record at the European Aquatics Championships at the Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France, on Thursday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points Italy's Sara Curtis, 19, won gold in the 50m women's backstroke at the European Championships in Paris, setting a new world record of 26.56 seconds.

This marks the second time in two days that Curtis has broken the 50m backstroke world record, having previously clocked 26.63 seconds in the semi-finals.

Curtis's new record surpasses the 2023 record held by five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown.

French swimmer Mary-Ambre Moluh secured silver, while Britain's Lauren Cox took home the bronze medal.

This gold medal is Curtis's third medal at the championships, adding to her bronze in 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.

Italy's Sara Curtis broke her own 50m women's backstroke world record on Thursday when she won gold in 26.56 seconds at the European Championships in Paris, a day after she had set the previous record.

Curtis's Record-Breaking Performance

Curtis, 19, had smashed five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown's 2023 record on Wednesday when she clocked 26.63 seconds in the semi-finals. Mary-Ambre Moluh from France finished half a second after Curtis to take silver, while Britain's Lauren Cox won bronze.

A Championship Haul

It was the third medal for Curtis at the championships, who won bronze in 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.