Italian GP Heartbreak! Bezzecchi spoils Ducati's centenary party

Marco Bezzecchi dominated the Italian Grand Prix, securing a thrilling victory over teammate Jorge Martin and local favourite Francesco Bagnaia in a dramatic race at Mugello.

IMAGE: Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi celebrates after winning the MotoGP race. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points Marco Bezzecchi won the Italian Grand Prix, marking his first victory at the Mugello circuit.

Jorge Martin finished second, making it a 1-2 for their team.

Francesco Bagnaia, a three-time winner in Mugello, finished third after leading early in the race.

Bagnaia denied Aprilia a podium lockout, overtaking Ai Ogura on the final lap.

Marco Bezzecchi beat teammate Jorge Martin to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as Aprilia ruined Ducati's centenary celebrations on home turf in Mugello after Francesco Bagnaia briefly led the race.

Bagnaia, a three-time winner in Mugello from 2022 to 2024, led the race until there were 10 laps left when Bezzecchi made his move before Martin also moved past the Italian to drop him down to third.

Bezzecchi's Dominant Performance

There was no stopping Bezzecchi after he moved into the lead as the Italian took the chequered flag over three seconds ahead of Martin for his first win at the famous circuit.

Bagnaia Secures Final Podium Spot

Meanwhile, Bagnaia's late heroics denied Aprilia a podium lockout when Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura briefly took third on the final lap before the Italian took the place back just before the finish line.