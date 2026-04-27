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Italian football rocked as referees chief suspends himself amid fraud probe

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April 27, 2026 09:16 IST

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Gianluca Rocchi steps aside amid a Serie A fraud probe, with VAR official Andrea Gervasoni also under investigation, raising fears of another Calciopoli-style crisis.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi says decision was taken to allow legal proceedings to run their course

IMAGE: Referee Gianluca Rocchi says decision was taken to allow legal proceedings to run their course. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

The man in charge of assigning Serie A and B referees, Gianluca Rocchi, has suspended himself from the role with immediate effect while under investigation for sports fraud by Milan's Public Prosecutor's Office.

 

Key Points

  • Gianluca Rocchi steps aside from assigning referees in Serie A and B amid a sports fraud investigation.
  • Andrea Gervasoni also suspends himself over the same probe.
  • Investigation by Milan prosecutors relates to incidents from last season's Serie A campaign.
  • Italian media allege interference with VAR protocols and referee selection favouring Inter Milan.

VAR supervisor Andrea Gervasoni has taken similar action for the same reasons, and the investigation is looking into incidents during last season's Serie A campaign.

"This choice, painful, difficult but shared with my family, is intended to allow the legal proceedings to run their course properly, from which I am sure I will come out unscathed and stronger than before," Rocchi's statement to Italy's referees' association (AIA) said.

According to Italian media reports, Rocchi is accused of interfering with VAR protocols along with selecting referees preferable to Inter Milan.

"We are learning everything from the media, so we are stunned by the declarations," Inter President Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Sports before his side's game at Torino on Sunday.

"We do not have referees that we favour or are unfavourable towards, we are confident that we acted entirely fairly, which should reassure everyone.

"We are safe in the knowledge that Inter are not involved in this situation and will not be involved in the future."

The news has sparked fears in Italy of another crisis, similar to the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal which saw Juventus stripped of the 2004-05 Serie A title and relegated to Serie B, with AC Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina also involved.

Source: REUTERS
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