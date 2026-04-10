India's 50m Rifle Team Fails to Qualify at Granada World Cup

India's shooting team experienced mixed results at the ISSF World Cup in Granada, with the women's rifle team missing qualification while the men's pistol team advanced, setting the stage for upcoming finals.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian women's 50m rifle team failed to qualify at the ISSF World Cup in Granada, Spain.

Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Anjum Moudgil were the highest-scoring Indians in the 50m rifle event, finishing 18th and 19th respectively.

Ankur Goel led the Indian contingent in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event after the precision stage.

Vijayveer Sidhu is close behind Ankur Goel in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event.

India's hopes in the women's 10m air pistol finals rest on Palak, Sainyam, and Meenu Pathak.

India's campaign in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event ended in the qualification stage at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Granada, Spain on Friday.

Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Olympian Anjum Moudgil were the best-placed Indians, finishing 18th and 19th respectively with identical scores of 587.

Ayushi Podder shot 585 to finish 27th. The eighth and final qualification spot was secured with a score of 589.

Men's 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol Update

In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, Ankur Goel emerged as the top Indian after the precision stage, registering a score of 289.

Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu was close behind with 287, while Neeraj Kumar shot 282.

The trio will return on Saturday for the rapid-fire stage, which will determine the finalists.

Upcoming Finals

Saturday, the penultimate day of competition, will also feature the women's 10m air pistol finals with India's hopes resting on reigning Asian Games champion Palak, along with Sainyam and Meenu Pathak.

India have so far secured one gold medal at the Granada World Cup.