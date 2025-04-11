HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze

ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 11, 2025 01:06 IST

x

Saurabh and Suruchi ISSF World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy NRAI/X

Suruchi won her second medal of the competition while former Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary bagged an ISSF medal after two years, as the pair claimed the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze after beating compatriots Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh 16-8 in the World Cup in Buenos Aires.

With two Indian Olympians on either side of the competitive divide, Saurabh emerged as the most consistent of the four shooters to help seal the deal with a 10.7 in the 12th series.

 

Earlier, the Indian pairs had finished third and fourth respectively in qualifying behind two Chinese pairs.

Suruchi and Saurabh shot a cumulative 581 while Manu and Ravinder were behind them at 579 points. The Chinese topped with identical scores of 582.

It was difficult to separate the Indian pairs in the initial stages of the bronze match-up as both were tied at six points apiece after the first six series of single shots fired by each shooter.

Suruchi and Saurabh then picked up momentum with three straight series wins, and despite Manu and Ravinder pulling one back, it was too little too late.

This was India's eighth medal in the World Cup here. They have won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Adaptability, awareness key to Rahul's 'home' success
Adaptability, awareness key to Rahul's 'home' success
'60 for one, then 90 for four, that is unacceptable'
'60 for one, then 90 for four, that is unacceptable'
KKR don't let conditions dictate their game: Iyer
KKR don't let conditions dictate their game: Iyer
'Haryana's pride' Phogat gets Rs 4 cr from state govt
'Haryana's pride' Phogat gets Rs 4 cr from state govt
Axar appreciates DC's winning streak
Axar appreciates DC's winning streak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Garlic Effect: 7 Great Things About Garlic

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

9 Things That Malaika Loves

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Sunny Deol offers prayers at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer0:56

Sunny Deol offers prayers at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD