News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISSF WC: Raiza best Indian on show on day one

ISSF WC: Raiza best Indian on show on day one

Source: PTI
March 27, 2023 23:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raiza Dhillon 

IMAGE: Raiza Dhillon was in the 14th spot after three rounds of qualification. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge as the best Indian on show on day one of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Monday.

 

Raiza, competing in the women's section, was in 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top-eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday, before the final rounds begin on the same day.

Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in 44th spot, while Areeba Khan was further down in 58th, having shot a 59.

The leading score of the day was 72, shot by six competitors, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perching on the top of the leaderboard.

In men's skeet, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot, with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd position with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
RR rope in Sandeep Sharma for injured Prasidh
RR rope in Sandeep Sharma for injured Prasidh
India's boxers hit jackpot but job not done yet
India's boxers hit jackpot but job not done yet
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
Youth Cong protests Rahul's expulsion
Youth Cong protests Rahul's expulsion
Search on for cricketer Kedar Jadhav's missing father
Search on for cricketer Kedar Jadhav's missing father
Cong slams Hardeep Puri over remarks against Rahul
Cong slams Hardeep Puri over remarks against Rahul
Bilkis case: SC asks if standards adopted in remission
Bilkis case: SC asks if standards adopted in remission

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to lead KKR

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to lead KKR

FIFA signs 'landmark agreement' with clubs

FIFA signs 'landmark agreement' with clubs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances