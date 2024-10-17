ISSF WC Final: Vivaan bags silver, bronze for Naruka

IMAGE: Vivaan Kapoor shot 44 in the final to finish second in the men's trap event. Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Vivaan Kapoor claimed silver in men's trap event after compatriot Anant Jeet Singh Naruka's bronze in the men's skeet competition, taking India's tally to four medals at the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi on Thursday.

Vivaan shot 44 in the final to finish behind gold medal winner Ying Qi of China. Turkey's Tolga N Tuncer won the bronze medal with a score of 35.

Vivaan had a total score of 120 out of 125 in the qualification round to enter the six-man finals.

Earlier, Naruka, the 26-year-old from Rajasthan, shot 43 in the six-man final, earning third place, while Italy's Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti took home the gold and silver with scores of 57 and 56, respectively.

Naruka made it to the finals by scoring 121 out of 125 in the qualification round.

Sonam Maskar had won a silver in the women's 10m air rifle on Tuesday and Akhil Sheoran clinched a bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.

Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan had finished fourth in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics after losing the bronze medal match to China.