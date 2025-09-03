HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ISSF rankings: Suruchi claims top spot; Bhaker sixth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 03, 2025 21:42 IST

Suruchi Singh

IMAGE: India's Suruchi Singh has 4,162 points and is placed ahead of China's Yao Qianxun and Qian Wei. Photograph: SAI Media

Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh grabbed the top spot, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was ranked sixth in the latest ISSF women's 10m air pistol rankings.

The 19-year-old Suruchi, who began shooting at the age of 13, has 4,162 points and is placed ahead of China's Yao Qianxun (3,195 points) and Qian Wei (2,178 points) who are placed second and third respectively.

With 1,988 points, Manu is placed sixth in the rankings updated on Monday.

Manu, however, is fourth in the 25m pistol category with 1,800 points followed by Esha Singh at sixth with 1,512 points.

In the ISSF World Cup events this year, Suruchi won gold in mixed team event of 10m air pistol at Lima while she bagged gold medals in individual events of the competition at Munich, Lima and Buenos Aires.

 

Sift Kaur Samra, who won the gold medal in the Asian Shooting Championship last month in the 50m air rifle category, is placed second with 3,034 points while Ashi Chouksey is 10th.

In 10m air rifle women's category, Elavenil Valarivan is placed fifth with 2,604 points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
