ISSF Junior Worlds: Indian team wins 25m rapid-fire pistol gold

ISSF Junior Worlds: Indian team wins 25m rapid-fire pistol gold

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 13:16 IST
Gold medallists Raajwardan Patil, Harsimar Ratha and Mukesh Nelavalli with coaches Ankush Bhardwaj, Priti Sharma & Rajesh Kumar at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

IMAGE: Gold medallists Raajwardan Patil, Harsimar Ratha and Mukesh Nelavalli with coaches Ankush Bhardwaj, Priti Sharma & Rajesh Kumar at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. Photograph: NRAI/X

The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha secured victory in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition, marking India's 11th gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

This triumph also brought Mukesh his fourth gold of the championship, including an individual gold in the 25m pistol event.

 

India remained at the top of the medal tally with a total of 16 medals which included one silver and four bronze.

China are in second place with three gold and one silver.

In the individual finals, both Mukesh and Raajwardan advanced, but Raajwardan finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series. Mukesh exited earlier, finishing fifth with 10 hits out of 25 targets.

In the junior men's 50m rifle prone event, Parikshit Singh Brar was the best Indian finisher, scoring 623.0 over 60 shots. Shivendra Bahadur Singh placed 14th with 618.4, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare came in 24th with a score of 613.2.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

