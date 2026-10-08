Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3 Attracts Global Talent

Get ready for high-octane action as Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) gears up with nearly 150 international and Indian riders from 21 countries competing across four thrilling categories.

Key Points Nearly 150 riders from 21 countries have confirmed participation in Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL).

The championship will feature four racing categories, including 250cc Group A, Indian Futures, 250cc India-Asia Mix, and 450cc International.

Thirty Indian riders are registered, with France, Australia, and the United States contributing the largest international contingents.

Season 2 champion Matt Moss will headline the 450cc field, expressing his hunger to compete for another championship in Season 3.

Established Indian riders like Rugved Barguje, Prajwal Vishwanath, Shlok Ghorpade, and Ikshan Shanbhag will lead India's challenge.

Nearly 150 riders from 21 countries have confirmed their participation in Season 3 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), with the franchise-based championship set to feature four racing categories.

Thirty Indian riders have registered across the 250cc Group A, Indian Futures and 250cc India-Asia Mix categories.

France leads the international contingent with 32 riders, followed by Australia (20) and the United States (18), with riders also coming from Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Mongolia.

International and Indian Talent

The field includes 40 riders in the 450cc International category, 54 in the 250cc International class and 26 in the 250cc India-Asia Mix category.

Season 2 champion Matt Moss headlines the 450cc field alongside Jordi Tixier, John Short, Anthony Bourdon, Gregory Aranda, Ryan Breece, Luke Clout and Anthony Rodriguez. The 250cc International category features Reid Taylor, Calvin Fonvieille, Justin Rodbell and Nico Koch.

The 250cc India-Asia Mix field includes Witsarut Salangam, Thanarat Penjan, Athison Ruadreo, Nakami Vidi Makarim, Ben Hallgren and Muhammad Athar Alghifari.

India's challenge will be led by established riders Rugved Barguje, Prajwal Vishwanath, Shlok Ghorpade and Ikshan Shanbhag.

Defending Champion's Drive

Moss, the season 2 ISRL champion said, "Winning back-to-back ISRL championships has been incredible. Every season the level rises, the competition gets deeper, and you must earn every result."

"The fans in India have embraced Supercross in a huge way, and the atmosphere they create pushes every rider to perform at their best. After two successful seasons, I am still hungry to compete and fully focused on chasing another championship in Season 3," he added.