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Israel's Abu Farchi Sent Off for Controversial 'Gun' Goal Celebration

September 25, 2026 08:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi received a red card during a UEFA Nations League match against Austria after controversially simulating a gun with the corner flag while celebrating his goal.

Saied Abu Farchi

IMAGE: Israel's Roy Revivo, Idan Nachmias and Dor Peretz remonstrate with referee Georgi Kabakov after Sayed Abu Farhi is shown a red card during the UEFA Nations League match against Austria. Photograph: Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters

Key Points

  • Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for simulating a gun with the corner flag during his goal celebration against Austria.
  • The incident occurred in the 55th minute after Abu Farchi scored to equalise for Israel in their UEFA Nations League match.
  • Already on a yellow card, Abu Farchi received a second yellow and a red card for the controversial gesture, leaving Israel with 10 players.
  • Austria went on to win the match 3-1 with two late goals after the sending off.
 

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday by using the corner flag to simulate a gun.

Controversial Celebration Leads to Red Card

Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before halftime at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The 20-year-old ran to the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture during his celebration.

The referee had booked Abu Farchi four minutes earlier and showed him a second yellow card for the celebration, followed by a red, leaving Israel with 10 players.

Austria Secures Late Victory

Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute through Phillipp Mwene, who netted following a cross from Paul Wanner. Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time with a close-range finish.

Source: REUTERS
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