Israel's Abu Farchi Sent Off for Controversial 'Gun' Goal Celebration

Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi received a red card during a UEFA Nations League match against Austria after controversially simulating a gun with the corner flag while celebrating his goal.
Key Points
- Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for simulating a gun with the corner flag during his goal celebration against Austria.
- The incident occurred in the 55th minute after Abu Farchi scored to equalise for Israel in their UEFA Nations League match.
- Already on a yellow card, Abu Farchi received a second yellow and a red card for the controversial gesture, leaving Israel with 10 players.
- Austria went on to win the match 3-1 with two late goals after the sending off.
Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday by using the corner flag to simulate a gun.
Controversial Celebration Leads to Red Card
Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before halftime at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.
The 20-year-old ran to the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture during his celebration.
The referee had booked Abu Farchi four minutes earlier and showed him a second yellow card for the celebration, followed by a red, leaving Israel with 10 players.
Austria Secures Late Victory
Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute through Phillipp Mwene, who netted following a cross from Paul Wanner. Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time with a close-range finish.