Israel's Abu Farchi Sent Off for Controversial 'Gun' Goal Celebration

Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi received a red card during a UEFA Nations League match against Austria after controversially simulating a gun with the corner flag while celebrating his goal.

IMAGE: Israel's Roy Revivo, Idan Nachmias and Dor Peretz remonstrate with referee Georgi Kabakov after Sayed Abu Farhi is shown a red card during the UEFA Nations League match against Austria. Photograph: Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters

Key Points Israeli forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for simulating a gun with the corner flag during his goal celebration against Austria.

The incident occurred in the 55th minute after Abu Farchi scored to equalise for Israel in their UEFA Nations League match.

Already on a yellow card, Abu Farchi received a second yellow and a red card for the controversial gesture, leaving Israel with 10 players.

Austria went on to win the match 3-1 with two late goals after the sending off.

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday by using the corner flag to simulate a gun.

Controversial Celebration Leads to Red Card

Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before halftime at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The 20-year-old ran to the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture during his celebration.

The referee had booked Abu Farchi four minutes earlier and showed him a second yellow card for the celebration, followed by a red, leaving Israel with 10 players.

Austria Secures Late Victory

Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute through Phillipp Mwene, who netted following a cross from Paul Wanner. Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time with a close-range finish.