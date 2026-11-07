ISL: Soham Varshneya's stoppage-time strike seals Bengaluru FC's win over FC Goa

Soham Varshneya struck in the 90+3rd minute to seal Bengaluru FC's 2-1 win over FC Goa, lifting them to third in the Indian Super League standings.

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC's Soham Varshneya celebrates scoring a late winner against FC Goa in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Friday. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Substitute Soham Varshneya scored in the 90+3rd minute to hand Bengaluru FC a thrilling 2-1 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

Borja Martinez gave Bengaluru the lead in the 12th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box before Franchu equalised five minutes later.

With the match heading for a draw, Ashique Kuruniyan set up Varshneya, who delivered the decisive finish in stoppage time.

Substitute Soham Varshneya struck in the third minute of the stoppage time as Bengaluru FC edged past FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Friday.

Borja Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Franchu equalised for the hosts five minutes later.

Varshneya Strikes in Stoppage Time

Varshneya then settled the contest in the 90+3rd minute to hand Bengaluru all three points.

The win lifted Bengaluru to third in the standings, behind NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a match in hand.

Bengaluru took the lead through Martinez, who finished with a left-footed strike from outside the box after an attacking move involving Ryan Williams and Lalremtluanga Fanai.

FC Goa responded quickly as Muhammed Nemil set up Franchu, who beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a right-footed effort from distance.

With the contest heading towards a draw, Ashique Kuruniyan drove forward in stoppage time before setting up Varshneya, who found the net with a left-footed finish to secure the win for the visitors.