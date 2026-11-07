Home  » Sports » ISL: Soham Varshneya's stoppage-time strike seals Bengaluru FC's win over FC Goa

ISL: Soham Varshneya's stoppage-time strike seals Bengaluru FC's win over FC Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V November 07, 2026 00:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Soham Varshneya struck in the 90+3rd minute to seal Bengaluru FC's 2-1 win over FC Goa, lifting them to third in the Indian Super League standings.

Soham Varshneya

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC's Soham Varshneya celebrates scoring a late winner against FC Goa in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Friday. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • Substitute Soham Varshneya scored in the 90+3rd minute to hand Bengaluru FC a thrilling 2-1 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League.
  • Borja Martinez gave Bengaluru the lead in the 12th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box before Franchu equalised five minutes later.
  • With the match heading for a draw, Ashique Kuruniyan set up Varshneya, who delivered the decisive finish in stoppage time.

Substitute Soham Varshneya struck in the third minute of the stoppage time as Bengaluru FC edged past FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Friday.

Borja Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Franchu equalised for the hosts five minutes later.

Varshneya Strikes in Stoppage Time

Varshneya then settled the contest in the 90+3rd minute to hand Bengaluru all three points.

The win lifted Bengaluru to third in the standings, behind NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a match in hand.

Bengaluru took the lead through Martinez, who finished with a left-footed strike from outside the box after an attacking move involving Ryan Williams and Lalremtluanga Fanai.

FC Goa responded quickly as Muhammed Nemil set up Franchu, who beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a right-footed effort from distance.

 

With the contest heading towards a draw, Ashique Kuruniyan drove forward in stoppage time before setting up Varshneya, who found the net with a left-footed finish to secure the win for the visitors.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Bengaluru FCVarshneyaFC GoaIndian Super LeagueBorja Martinez

More From Rediff

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo
India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title

India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title
6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

Related Stories

Jamil Names India Squad For New Zealand Friendlies Amidst Key Absences

Jamil Names India Squad For New Zealand Friendlies Amidst Key Absences

Quick Links

FatordaAshique KuruniyanFranchuMohun Bagan Super GiantNorthEast United FC

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026