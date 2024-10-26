ISL: Sensational NorthEast crush Jamshedpur by record margin

IMAGE: North East United players celebrate their opening goal against Jamshedpur FC. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: North East United players celebrate their opening goal against Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC delivered a sensational performance in front of their home crowd, claiming a resounding 5-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League in Guwahati on Saturday.

This victory marks the Highlanders' biggest win in ISL history and their first time scoring five goals in a single match.

The match kicked off with NorthEast establishing dominance early on, taking the lead just five minutes in through Alaaeddine Ajaraie

After a simple setup from Buanthanglun Samte on the left flank, Ajaraie unleashed a stunning long-range effort that sailed into the top right corner, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

Two minutes later, Mohammed Bemammer found Ajaraie again, allowing him to double the lead.

The match took a decisive turn in the 29th minute when Jamshedpur's defender Stephen Eze received a second yellow card, reducing the Red Miners to ten men.

From that point forward, NorthEast maintained a firm grip on the game.

Rising star Parthib Gogoi made headlines with a brace, reaching 10 ISL goals—the most by any player before turning 22.

His first came in the 44th minute, when he deftly converted Ajaraie's square pass into the bottom right corner.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Jithin MS provided another assist, and Gogoi capitalised, placing his shot into the top left corner to extend the lead to three.

The Highlanders kept pressing for more. Substitute Macarton Nickson added to the scoreline in the 82nd minute, firing a powerful shot from the edge of the box into the top right corner, assisted by Hamza Regragui.

Ajaraie capped off a remarkable night with his second goal in the 90th minute, finishing a quick counter-attack initiated by Michel Zabaco.