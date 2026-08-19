Indian Super League season delayed, AIFF clarifies financial allegations

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season faces a significant postponement until after October 6, while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) addresses financial allegations and defends its strategic decision to host a friendly match against Brazil.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season is postponed to after October 6, aligning with the FIFA international match window.

The upcoming ISL season will feature 13 teams, as Diamond Harbour FC failed to pay the second instalment of the participation fee.

Churchill Brothers secured their spot by paying the full fee after Jamshedpur FC withdrew from the league.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has strongly refuted "unverified claims" regarding its financial management and the decision to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup.

AIFF prioritised a high-profile friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil on October 3, citing its significant benefits for Indian football and fan engagement.

The upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which was earlier scheduled to kick off on September 4, is set to be postponed by more than a month and will start only after October 6.

The ISL will start only after the FIFA international match window which runs from September 21 to October 6.

The top tier league will also go ahead with 13 teams after the Indian Football League 2025-26 champions Diamond Harbour FC failed to pay the participation fee second instalment amounting to Rs 55 lakh (Rs 5.5 million) by Wednesday deadline.

Diamond Harbour were earlier promoted to the ISL by virtue of winning the Indian Football League 2025-26.

ISL Season Delayed and Team Changes

"The ISL is likely to start only in October after the FIFA window," a top official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

"We are going with 13 teams in the ISL," the official added.

All the 14 clubs were to pay the second instalment of the total Rs 1.1 crore (Rs 10.1 million) participation fee to the AIFF by August 14 deadline, which was extended for Diamond Harbour till Wednesday.

Churchill Brothers paid, on August 14, the full Rs 1.1 crore fee to feature in the upcoming ISL after Jamshedpur Football Club sold its entire stake to the Goan side.

Jamshedpur FC had pulled out of the ISL and disbanded the first team on July 31, hours after the deadline for paying the first installment of participation fee amounting to Rs 55 lakh.

AIFF Addresses Financial Allegations

Meanwhile, the AIFF condemned what it called "incorrect claims that its decision not to participate in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 has resulted in a predetermined financial penalty or fine".

"The AIFF is also concerned about the public circulation of unverified figures and claims regarding its finances without any supporting basis or documentation," it said in a release.

Earlier last week, India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, opting to prioritise their high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil.

Strategic Prioritisation Of Brazil Friendly

It said the decision to host five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata "was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognising the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans".

"The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable. The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," it added.

"The AIFF respects the democratic right to express opinions on Indian football. However, statements concerning the Federation's finances and use of funds must be based on facts and verifiable information."

AIFF Warns Against Misinformation

The national federation said the circulation of "factually incorrect statements has the potential to adversely affect India's reputation and standing nationally and internationally".

"We believe those who have made these claims have the best interests of Indian football in mind and may be misinformed.

"The AIFF, through this statement, seeks to make all aware of the facts. Should the concerned person(s) continue to disseminate incorrect claims, the AIFF will pursue appropriate legal remedies against those who continue to knowingly publish and/or circulate false and defamatory statements."