The Indian Super League has unveiled its highly anticipated Phase 2 fixtures, setting the stage for crucial matches including the second Kolkata derby on February 28 and the grand ISL Cup final on May 8, 2027.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points The second Kolkata derby of this season's Indian Super League is scheduled to be played on February 28.

The ISL Cup winners will be crowned on May 8, 2027, following a play-off round from April 24 to May 3.

The second half of the ISL tournament will feature 78 matches, running from January 22 to April 18, 2027.

The ISL Shield winners will be known on April 18.

The league will resume on Friday with East Bengal taking on Sporting Club Delhi and Bengaluru FC facing Mumbai City FC.

The second Kolkata derby of this season's Indian Super League will be played on February 28 while the Cup winners will be crowned on May 8, the ISL said while announcing the phase 2 fixtures on Wednesday.

Key Dates For ISL Season Finale

The second half of the tournament will feature 78 matches from January 22 to April 18, 2027.

The top six clubs will then feature in a play-off round from April 24 to May 3, followed by the ISL Cup final on May 8, 2027.

The ISL Shield winners will be known on April 18.

The venues of the play-off round and that of the Cup final will be known later.

After a pause due to the FIFA international match window, the ISL will resume on Friday with title-holders East Bengal taking on Sporting Club Delhi in Kolkata while Bengaluru FC will face Mumbai City FC at home.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant currently lead the 13-team table with 12 points -- four wins and one loss -- followed by NorthEast United (11 points) and Bengaluru FC (10 points).