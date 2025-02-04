ISL: Odisha spilt points with NEUFC after Ajaraie's record

IMAGE: Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela scored the late equaliser against NEUFC in their ISL match in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC played a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday.

A record-breaking brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie was not enough for the Highlanders as Thoiba Singh and Isak Vanlalruatfela scored timely strikes to salvage a point from the clash.

With this result, NorthEast United FC have dropped 17 points this season from winning positions.

A brace from Ajaraie took him to18 goals this season, matching Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22), for the highest individual goals tally in an ISL season.

A game that started as a slow burner, gradually picked up pace just after the first quarter when Odisha FC had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Diego Mauricio manoeuvred his way into the box before laying it on a plate for Jerry Mawihmingthanga. However, the winger missed an absolute sitter as he failed to make the right connection in front of a gaping goal.

A minute later, Rahul KP from the right flank made a surging run before forcing a save from Gurmeet Singh in goal as the hosts quickly gained momentum and asked questions to the Highlanders' backline.

The next phase in the game saw both teams create half-chances but both the backlines did enough to thwart the danger.

Right after the drinks break, NorthEast United FC had their most formidable chance yet of the game when Macarton Nickson unleashed Jithin MS on the right with a fantastic pass. The winger then squared it to an onrushing Nestor Albiach. Just when the Spaniard was setting up to take the shot on goal, Mourtada Fall came up with a brilliant tackle to deny him the opportunity.

IMAGE: Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a brace to become the highest goal scorer this season with 23 goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

The action continued in the second half with both teams getting loads of chances, but they lacked the extra bit of quality to hand their teams the decisive lead in this game. Hugo Boumous and Isak Vanlalruatfela came close to breaking the deadlock for Odisha FC whereas Michel Zabaco and Nestor also squandered their chances to put the Highlanders in the lead.

NorthEast United FC's persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Redeem Tlang took the corner short and played it to Buanthanglun Samte. The right-back delivered an exquisite ball into the box for Ajaraie on the far post and the Moroccan made no mistake in slotting it home for his 17th goal of the season.

NorthEast United FC's joy was short-lived as Odisha FC secured the equaliser in the 78th minute, with Thoiba finding a way past Gurmeet from Isak's inch-perfect cross from the left flank. In search of the winning goal, Juan Pedro Benali introduced Parthib Gogoi in the 80th minute, replacing Jithin.

In the 83rd minute, Ajaraie pulled NorthEast United FC back into the lead when he headed it into the net past Amrinder from a free-kick delivered by Nestor. His intelligence allowed him to lose his marker in the box before making the right connection on a brilliant delivery.

In retaliation, Lobera unleashed Dorielton Gomes whereas Benali introduced Hamza Regragui to close out the match. However, things took a dramatic turn in the added time (90+3') when Isak and Mauricio combined brilliantly before the youngster nestled the ball into the bottom left corner of Gurmeet's net to pull the game back to level terms.

There was hardly any time left after Odisha FC's equaliser as both teams had to settle for a point despite putting everything on the line.

Odisha FC will next face FC Goa away from home on February 6, whereas NorthEast United FC will host Mumbai City FC in Shillong on February 7.