ISL: Odisha fight back to edge 10-man Bengaluru FC

IMAGE: Diego Mauricio celebrates scoring Odisha's opening goal off a spot-kick against Bengaluru FC in their ISL match on Wednesday. Photograph: ISL/X

Odisha FC returned to winning ways, fighting back from two goals down and record a 3-2 triumph over 10-man Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, thus ending their four-match losing streak.

Diego Mauricio (29th and 38th) struck a brace -- both from penalties -- while Jerry Mawihmingthanga (50th) scored the other goal for Odisha.

Edgar Mendez (10th) and former India captain Sunil Chhetri (13th) scored for Bengaluru FC.

The hosts started the game strongly and took a 2-0 lead within the first 13 minutes.

However, Odisha FC came back into the game when the home side's Aleksandar Jovanovic was handed marching orders and Mauricio converted two consecutive spot-kicks before Mawihmingthanga scored the decisive goal in the second half.

Bengaluru FC got off the blocks quickly with high pressing and pushed Odisha FC back in the initial exchanges. Their sustained pressure in the opening minutes was rewarded when the hosts found the net in the 10th minute courtesy of a goal from Mendez.

Suresh Wangjam picked out the Spaniard with a fantastic long ball, and the experienced forward calmly slotted it past Thoiba Moirangthem and Amrinder Singh in goal.

Things got more complicated for the Juggernauts when Bengaluru FC doubled the lead in the 13th minute when Alberto Noguera recycled possession and played a great ball to Chhetri, who showed exquisite footwork to waltz past the entire Odisha FC backline before nestling it into the top right corner of the net.

Odisha's first strong opportunity came in the 19th minute when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu missed the flight off the ball and it landed straight to Hugo Boumous. With the goal gaping, the midfielder's effort went way over the target.

The complexion of the game changed when the referee rewarded a penalty to Odisha in the 26th minute after Jovanovic brought down Mauricio in the penalty area. The Australian defender was subsequently sent off as the referee felt that he denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Mauricio stepped up to take the spot-kick and slotted it home with aplomb, bringing the visitors back into the game.

Odisha FC clawed their way back in the 38th minute when Bengaluru's Roshan Singh handled the ball in the penalty area and the ref pointed to the spot. Mauricio again stepped up and calmly slotted it home, completing his brace.

The Juggernauts started the second half just like they finished the first. They threw bodies forward and given the numeric advantage, caused problems for the Bengaluru FC backline.

They eventually took the lead in the 50th minute when Jerry held his nerve and steered it home from Boumous' inch-perfect cross into the danger area after Mourtada Fall glided it onto the far post.

The action was initiated from a corner and the Blues failed to clear their lines properly. Boumous capitalised on the stray ball in the box and orchestrated a great goal and a winner to boot.