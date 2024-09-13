ISL: Mumbai make miraculous comeback against Mohun Bagan in opener

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC's Thaer Krouma scored the late equaliser to help his team log a point in Kolkata, on Friday. Photographs: ISL/X

Mohun Bagan's defensive frailties haunted them once again within a fortnight, as they squandered a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League opening match in Kolkata on Friday.

One of the longest serving foreigners of the league, Mumbai City's Tiri gave his former side Mohun Bagan an early lead with an own goal in the ninth minute before scoring for his current team's first goal of the day in the 70th minute.

Alberto Rodriguez, making his ISL debut for Mohun Bagan, had given the Mariners a two-goal advantage with a 28th minute strike.

However, reminiscent of their Durand Cup final defeat to NorthEast United FC on August 31 at the same venue, the Jose Molina-coached Mohun Bagan could not maintain their advantage.

Amid a heavy downpour, Mumbai City FC mounted a strong comeback in the second-half equalising through substitute Thaer Krouma to secure a crucial away point.

Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco was allowed to penetrate the Mumbai defence, out-muscling Valpuia to enter the box. It was after Mumbai City failed to clear a free kick taken by Mohun Bagan.

Subhasish Bose threaded a pass to Colaco on the left wing, who then delivered a low cross into the six-yard box. Mumbai's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa missed his interception, and the ball deflected off Tiri, sending it into his own net to give Mohun Bagan an early lead.

Mumbai had their chances, most notably in the 13th minute when captain Lallianzuala Chhangte's inviting cross from the right found Nikolaos Karelis at the far post, but the striker mistimed his header, missing a golden opportunity to equalise.

The Mariners doubled their advantage in the 28th minute through debutant Alberto Rodriguez's fiery strike.

Following another defensive mix-up, Mumbai City once again failed to clear their lines after a Mohun Bagan corner. Dimitri Petratos retrieved the loose ball to Ashish Rai on the right, who delivered a pinpoint cross into the box.

Greg Stewart rose highest at the far post and nodded the ball down into the path of Rodriguez, who finished calmly with a side-footed strike to score his first ISL goal.

The second-half began with Mumbai City pushing for goals, but Manzoro's wild shot in the 46th minute went over the bar.

Rodriguez, who had been instrumental in their first-half performance, went down with a cramp in the 79th minute and had to be substituted. This proved to be a setback as their attack lost its sting and Mumbai City capitalised on this shift in momentum.

In the 87th minute, Mumbai made crucial substitutions, bringing on Krouma and Brandon Fernandes.

The final blow came in stoppage time when Krouma scored in the 90th minute, finishing off a slick move from Noufal to level the score 2-2.

Despite Mohun Bagan's late penalty shout for handball and captain Subhasish Bose receiving a yellow card, Mumbai City's comeback was complete with a dramatic draw.

Without familiar names like Rahul Bheke, Alberto Noguera and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC began with a 4-3-3 formation with chhangte, bipin and Nikolaos Karelis upfront.

Molina, on the other hand, had more power in the midfield in a 3-5-2 formation with Dimitri Petratos and Greg Stewart leading Mohun Bagan attack.