ISL: Lallianzuala Chhangte's goal helps NorthEast United hold Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC battled to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) match, with both sides showcasing attacking intent and defensive resilience at Kanteerava Stadium.

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC on Sunday. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC played an exciting 1-1 draw in their ISL match in Bengaluru.

Braian Sanchez scored the opening goal for Bengaluru FC in the first half, showcasing his attacking prowess.

Lalrinzuala, a substitute for NorthEast United, made an immediate impact by scoring the equaliser in the second half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's second half strike helped NorthEast United FC hold Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League match, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC took a first-half lead through Braian Sanchez in the 18th minute, before NorthEast United FC responded after the break through Lalrinzuala, who scored the equaliser in the 68th minute.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali made one change, bringing in Robin Yadav in defence for Redeem Tlang as they lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh also made a defensive change, introducing Takhellambam Bungson Singh for Rahul Bheke.

NorthEast United's Parthib Gogoi began positively as they tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu inside the opening minute, and Jithin Madathil Subran followed with a blocked effort. Andy Rodriguez then delivered a teasing corner that Michel Zabaco headed against the woodwork.

Despite NorthEast United's early pressure, it was Bengaluru who struck first. Ashique Kuruniyan released Braian on the left, who cut inside and drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box to give his team the lead.

NorthEast United continued to press. Jithin forced a sharp save from Gurpreet, while Jairo Samperio and Macarton Nickson saw efforts blocked. Just before the interval, Andy's free-kick delivery struck the woodwork again following a deflection, with Robin unable to apply the finishing touch.

Pressure Pays Off For NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders resumed strongly after the break. Zabaco headed wide, and Gurpreet produced a fine diving save at the hour mark to deny Asheer Akhtar. Moments later, he stood tall again to keep out Jairo's effort.

Benali introduced Lalrinzuala in the 64th minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact. In the 68th minute, he controlled a long ball from Asheer inside the area and lifted a right-footed finish over Gurpreet into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Sunil Chhetri fired wide, while Ashique and Nikhil Poojary went close from set-pieces. Jithin tested Gurpreet again late on.

At the other end, Ryan Williams struck the bar in the 87th minute, and Lalremtluanga Fanai's rebound was blocked.

Neither side could find the decisive goal as the contest ended level in an entertaining encounter at the Kanteerava Stadium.