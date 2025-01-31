HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISL: Kerala Blasters down Chennaiyin FC; end 11-year wait

ISL: Kerala Blasters down Chennaiyin FC; end 11-year wait

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 00:18 IST

x

IMAGE: Kerala Blasters' players celebrate a goal against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League match in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: Kerala Blasters FC/X

Kerala Blasters FC delivered a dominant performance, netting three goals to clinch their first-ever away victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League with a 3-1 triumph in Chennai on Thursday.

Jesus Jimenez, Korou Singh and Kwame Peprah were on target for Kerala Blasters, while Vincy Barretto netted the lone goal for Chennaiyin FC.

At 18 years and 58 days, Korou entered the ISL history books as the second-youngest goal-scorer in the competition -- only behind Komal Thatal who was 18 years and 43 days when he scored against Bengaluru FC in October 2018.

Kerala Blasters were off the blocks quickly as they took the lead in the third minute of the match courtesy of an impeccable goal from Jimenez. It started with Korou driving the ball forward into the final third before he got dispossessed.

But the Chennaiyin FC backline didn't clear their lines and Jimenez latched onto the stray ball and slotted it past Mohammed Nawaz in goal.

Things took a complicated turn for the Marina Machans as Wilmar Jordan Gil

was handed the marching orders after his skirmish with Milos Drincic. With a goal and a man down, Chennaiyin FC were in a struggling phase.

Despite a troublesome first half, Lukas Brambilla had the best opportunity to level the scores before the break. However, the Brazilian's effort was wayward.

While Chennaiyin FC kept squandering their chances, Kerala Blasters doubled their lead at the stroke of half-time with Korou netting.

The move began with Kwame Peprah holding the ball up before releasing it to Adrian Luna. The Uruguayan immediately played it to Korou in space on the right and the 20-year-old's strike took a deflection before beating Nawaz on the far post.

In the 56th minute, Kerala Blasters capitalised the space in Chennaiyin FC's defense with a fast break led by Luna.

 

The Uruguayan found Peprah in space with a low cross into the box from the left flank. The Ghanaian smartly toe-poked it past Nawaz to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

The visitors were brilliant in managing the game as they held possession but fumbled the cleansheet when Vincy found the back of the net in added time following a smart cross delivered by Irfan.

Despite a flamboyant finish from the hosts, Kerala Blasters held their nerves and bagged their triumph, placing them eighth in the table with 24 points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'It wasn't injustice': Saha on Team India ouster
'It wasn't injustice': Saha on Team India ouster
MI's Hundred move: 49% stake in Oval Invincibles
MI's Hundred move: 49% stake in Oval Invincibles
'We Could Win A TT Medal At LA Olympics'
'We Could Win A TT Medal At LA Olympics'
Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari
Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari
Russian skating stars on doomed plane
Russian skating stars on doomed plane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in Washington DC2:26

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in...

Foreign Devotees flock to Maha Kumbh, chant 'Har Har Mahadev'5:50

Foreign Devotees flock to Maha Kumbh, chant 'Har Har...

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties3:38

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD