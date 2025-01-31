ISL: Kerala Blasters down Chennaiyin FC; end 11-year wait

IMAGE: Kerala Blasters' players celebrate a goal against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League match in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: Kerala Blasters FC/X

Kerala Blasters FC delivered a dominant performance, netting three goals to clinch their first-ever away victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League with a 3-1 triumph in Chennai on Thursday.



Jesus Jimenez, Korou Singh and Kwame Peprah were on target for Kerala Blasters, while Vincy Barretto netted the lone goal for Chennaiyin FC.



At 18 years and 58 days, Korou entered the ISL history books as the second-youngest goal-scorer in the competition -- only behind Komal Thatal who was 18 years and 43 days when he scored against Bengaluru FC in October 2018.



Kerala Blasters were off the blocks quickly as they took the lead in the third minute of the match courtesy of an impeccable goal from Jimenez. It started with Korou driving the ball forward into the final third before he got dispossessed.



But the Chennaiyin FC backline didn't clear their lines and Jimenez latched onto the stray ball and slotted it past Mohammed Nawaz in goal.



Things took a complicated turn for the Marina Machans as Wilmar Jordan Gil

was handed the marching orders after his skirmish with Milos Drincic. With a goal and a man down, Chennaiyin FC were in a struggling phase.Despite a troublesome first half, Lukas Brambilla had the best opportunity to level the scores before the break. However, the Brazilian's effort was wayward.While Chennaiyin FC kept squandering their chances, Kerala Blasters doubled their lead at the stroke of half-time with Korou netting.The move began with Kwame Peprah holding the ball up before releasing it to Adrian Luna. The Uruguayan immediately played it to Korou in space on the right and the 20-year-old's strike took a deflection before beating Nawaz on the far post.In the 56th minute, Kerala Blasters capitalised the space in Chennaiyin FC's defense with a fast break led by Luna.

The Uruguayan found Peprah in space with a low cross into the box from the left flank. The Ghanaian smartly toe-poked it past Nawaz to make it 3-0 for the visitors.



The visitors were brilliant in managing the game as they held possession but fumbled the cleansheet when Vincy found the back of the net in added time following a smart cross delivered by Irfan.



Despite a flamboyant finish from the hosts, Kerala Blasters held their nerves and bagged their triumph, placing them eighth in the table with 24 points.