ISL: Javi double helps Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa

Javi Hernandez struck a brace as former champions Bengaluru FC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The Spaniard broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he calmly slotted past Dheeraj Singh from a Roy Krishna assist, the strike ending the Blues' four-match goal drought.

Bengaluru FC doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when the Blues broke on the counter with Udanta Singh's measured pass for Hernandez to hand the Gaurs their first home defeat of the season.

The win ended BFC's five-match winless run as they jumped from 10th to eighth position, three points behind Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa remained in fourth spot, three points behind Odisha FC.

The Gaurs' next match will be a visit to Mumbai City FC on December 1, while Bengaluru FC will return home to host ATK Mohun Bagan FC on December 3.

The Blues also nabbed their first clean sheet since their season opener.

In the opening couple of minutes, FC Goa pushed forward with Alvaro Vazquez, who sprinted into the box and got his shot from a tight angle.

The on-target effort was collected comfortably by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had his near post covered.

In the 37th minute, Gurpreet was at full stretch to push Vazquez's free-kick away to safety.

At the other end, in first-half stoppage time, Dheeraj came darting out of the box towards the right flank and took Krishna out.

The FC Goa shot-stopper received only a yellow card for his foul on the Fijian striker.

Mohun Bagan back to winning ways, Hyderabad lose top spot

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Hugo Boumous' first-half strike to defeat defending champions Hyderabad FC 1-0 and return to winning ways in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Smarting from a 0-3 reversal in Goa, the home side started on the front foot in what turned out to be a feisty first half with Boumous finding the winning strike in the 11th minute.

Liston Colaco played Boumous through from the right side of central midfield after drawing Hyderabad FC's defence towards him. He was fouled in the process, but the referee played advantage, allowing Boumous to break through on goal.

As Hyderabad FC's defence recovered, Boumous drew them in before playing Ashique Kuruniyan through on the left side. The winger burst forward before whipping it across goal to find Boumous at the far post, who finished off the job he started.

This was the second straight loss for the Nizams as they were displaced from the top spot in the ISL standings, while the Mariners rose to fourth place in the standings.

In the 41st minute, ATKMB suffered a big blow when their forward Manvir Singh was injured by a full-blooded crunching tackle by Hitesh.

Hyderabad FC's first shot on target came in the 73rd minute, when Bartholomew Ogbeche was teed up from a freekick just outside the box.

The striker's right-footed shot was hit with force, but Vishal Kaith managed to get behind the ball and punch it away to his left.

Hyderabad FC travel to Chennai on December 3 for their next game, while ATK Mohun Bagan play away against Bengaluru FC on the same day.