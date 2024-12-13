News
Home  » Sports » ISL: Jamshedpur seal thrilling victory over Punjab FC

ISL: Jamshedpur seal thrilling victory over Punjab FC

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 23:20 IST
ISL Jamshedpur FC

IMAGE: Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Siverio celebrates. Photograph: ISL/X

Javi Siverio scored a brace as Jamshedpur FC beat Punjab FC 2-1 to secure their fifth home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season in Jamshedpur on Friday.

Siverio struck in the first half added time (45+4) and 84th minutes, while Ezequiel Vidal pulled one back for Punjab FC in the 46th minute.

The first half was a cagey contest before the home team counter-attacked in the 41st minute. Rei Tachikawa picked a pass a few yards ahead of the centre of the field and curled it to Mohammed Sanan. The attacker showed sublime close control to take on multiple Punjab FC players but his final shot was slightly off target.

In the added time of the first half, Jamshedpur FC broke the deadlock with a goal that was arguably straight out of the training ground.

 

Shubham Sarangi took a long throw-in that was directed to Stephen Eze inside the Punjab FC box. Eze used his aerial prowess to head the ball to Javi Hernandez, who laid out a headed pass for Siverio at the centre of the box.

Sivero adjusted his position immediately to unleash a precise shot into the bottom left corner, as the Red Miners went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

Punjab FC retaliated as soon as the second half began. Luka Majcen sent a long ball for Asmir Suljic who was placed a few yards away from the edge of the Jamshedpur FC 18-yard area.

Suljic took a deft touch before playing the ball back to Majcen, who used his pace and power perfectly to surge deep inside the box. He then showed quick control to deliver a squared pass for Ezequiel Vidal, who tapped the ball in to level the scores in the 46th minute.

Jamshedpur FC had a fantastic chance to recover their lead six minutes later. Tachikawa stepped up to take a corner kick, but he served it to Hernandez who was placed a fair distance outside the box.

Hernandez picked the ball perfectly in the air, unleashing a thunderous volley that went past the Punjab FC defence and required a fully stretched Muheet Shabir to keep the ball away from hitting the back of the net.

The Red Miners, however, scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute. The Jamshedpur FC defence calmly soaked pressure, before unlocking the Punjab FC unit with a string of quick passes.

As a consequence of this, Nikhil Barla sprinted ahead into the final third, before delivering an accurate cross that was nodded home by Siverio to secure the winner.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
