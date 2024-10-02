News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » ISL: Much awaited Bengaluru v Mumbai clash ends in dud

ISL: Much awaited Bengaluru v Mumbai clash ends in dud

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 02, 2024 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC have held on to their top spot in the standings with 10 points in four matches. Photograph: Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw to continue their unbeaten run and hold on to the top spot in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall to deny the home team from converting multiple goal-scoring chances.

 

With this result, the Blues have held on to their top spot in the standings with 10 points in four matches. On the other hand, the Islanders are placed 11th after two draws and a loss in their three games so far.

The home team stepped into the game with a purposeful intent, driving the attack forward and outnumbering the Blues inside their box.

Hmingthanmawia Ralte's curling cross from the right flank was met by the towering Nikolaos Karelis in the penalty area. However, Karelis' header was perfectly pre-empted and stopped by Sandhu in the 13th minute.

Mumbai City kept teasing Sandhu with a few compelling efforts thereafter. Yoell van Nieff's cross from a set-piece in the 25th minute was headed by Tiri from the far post towards the target. However, Sandhu closed down the gap between him and the central defender pretty swiftly and got a hand to the header to keep Petr Kratky's team at bay.

Bengaluru FC responded with a solid effort by Edgar Mendez, who got to the end of ex-Mumbai City midfielder Alberto Noguera's lateral delivery and directed it on target in the 32nd minute.

IMAGE: Mumbai City are placed 11th after two draws and a loss in their three games so far. Photograph: Indian Super League

However, a vigilant Phurba Lachenpa showed quick reflexes to prevent the Islanders from conceding a goal.

Midfielder Jeremy Manzorro burst into action as the half-time break neared, engaging in impressive footwork at the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful shot at Sandhu. Brandon Fernandes' delivery was precise but Manzorro's effort missed hitting the post by a whisker.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Naorem Roshan Singh's cross to Mendez was headed off target by the striker. The final half-hour of the match was fairly more balanced, with both teams eventually resorting to settling for a point each after five minutes of added time.

The late substitutions of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Bipin Singh didn't yield the required result for either team, though the former did make a hopeful effort at goal from a difficult angle in the 94th minute.


Bengaluru FC play Punjab FC on October 18, whereas Mumbai City return to action against FC Goa the following day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany
PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany
Szczesny comes out of retirement for Barca return
Szczesny comes out of retirement for Barca return
How full-blown Iran-Israel war may hurt India's trade
How full-blown Iran-Israel war may hurt India's trade
England skipper Buttler declared fit for Windies tour
England skipper Buttler declared fit for Windies tour
Santosh Trophy returns to Hyderabad after 57 years!
Santosh Trophy returns to Hyderabad after 57 years!
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

"Your churma reminded me..." PM to Neeraj's mother

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances