ISL Golden Ball Winner Miguel Joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has made a significant move in the Indian Super League by signing Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira Damasceno, the reigning ISL Golden Ball winner, for a two-year contract.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant has signed Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira Damasceno for two years.

Miguel is the reigning ISL Golden Ball winner, recognised for his pivotal role in East Bengal's title-winning season.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is known for his goal-bound passes and five assists in the last ISL season.

Miguel expressed enthusiasm for Mohun Bagan's passionate supporters and aims to win titles across all competitions.

He looks forward to playing alongside striker Jamie Maclaren, focusing on providing assists.

Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant has signed Brazilian midfielder, Miguel Figueira Damasceno, the reigning ISL Golden Ball winner, for a two-year contract.

Having played in the Serie A, Miguel first grabbed attention after arriving in the Asian continent while playing for a club in Bangladesh. The Brazilian midfielder spent three successful seasons with Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings before making the move to India last year.

Miguel's Impact In Indian Football

In his debut season in Indian football, Miguel played a pivotal role in East Bengal's title-winning campaign, earning recognition as the tournament's best player and clinching the coveted Golden Ball award. As an attacking midfielder, the 26-year-old Brazilian footballer can deliver pinpoint, goal-bound passes. Last season in the ISL, apart from scoring two goals in 12 matches, he provided five assists.

Aims For Titles With Mohun Bagan

"Mohun Bagan supporters are very passionate and lively, much like Brazilian supporters. Having played in Kolkata for a year, I have seen the love the Green-and-Maroon supporters have for the team. They fill the galleries with expectations and emotions," Miguel said in a statement issued by the club. "For them, nothing matters more than winning matches and lifting trophies and they are prepared to give everything for that dream. I thrive under that expectation to become champions; it's a kind of pressure I genuinely enjoy."

Miguel said having played against Mohun Bagan in the past, he very well knows the expectations the club has from him. "I've had the experience of playing against Mohun Bagan, so I know exactly how demanding those matches can be. The supporters in Green-and-Maroon think of nothing but winning and becoming champions. That's why, whether it's the ISL, the Durand Cup, the Super Cup or any other competition, my objective will always be to help the team fight for the title. More than scoring goals, I love to provide assists. In the strike force, I will have a natural goal scorer like Jamie Maclaren," he said.