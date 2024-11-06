News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » ISL: Goa claim yet another win in top-of-the-table clash

ISL: Goa claim yet another win in top-of-the-table clash

Source: PTI
November 06, 2024 23:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Action from the ISL match between FC Goa and Punjab FC in Goa. Photograph: Indian Super League

FC Goa registered a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC on Wednesday in the Indian Super League marking their second consecutive win to climb to top-three in standings.

Having played their second match in five days, FC Goa maintained their excellent form after breaking Bengaluru FC's unbeaten streak 3-0, gaining a significant boost in confidence.

 

The win was thanks to the efforts of Iker Garrotxena, who scored one in the 49th minute and assisted in another scored by Armando Sadiku in the 22nd minute.

Punjab FC took the early lead through Asmir Sujik's strike in the 13th minute.

However, the advantage lasted only nine minutes, as Sadiku equalised with a well-executed finish after a pass from Garrotxena.

The teams were unable to capitalise on further chances, and the first half ended 1-1.

In the second-half, FC Goa played with greater pace and intensity.

This paid off just four minutes after the break when Garrotxena scored the winning goal in the 49th minute.

He made no mistake with a left-footed strike from six yards.

The goal proved crucial, as FC Goa managed to hold on to their lead despite Punjab FC's persistent efforts to level the score.

Both teams fought hard in the remaining 41 minutes, including injury time, but the defense from both sides stood firm, preventing any further goals.

With this victory, FC Goa moved to third place in the standings with 12 points from eight matches, having secured three wins.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat in six matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj Chopra's emotional tribute to Coach Bartonietz
Neeraj Chopra's emotional tribute to Coach Bartonietz
India A: Can Rahul regain lost touch at MCG?
India A: Can Rahul regain lost touch at MCG?
Maxwell's 'beautiful' exit meeting with RCB
Maxwell's 'beautiful' exit meeting with RCB
PKL: Telugu Titans, U Mumba score crucial wins
PKL: Telugu Titans, U Mumba score crucial wins
Modi dials Trump, greets him on reelection
Modi dials Trump, greets him on reelection
Maruti Suzuk to up exports with new Dzire sedan
Maruti Suzuk to up exports with new Dzire sedan
'Can't prosecute public servants under PMLA sans nod'
'Can't prosecute public servants under PMLA sans nod'

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Ponting's arrival sparks excitement for Punjab Kings
Ponting's arrival sparks excitement for Punjab Kings
WTA Finals: Zheng downs Paolini, advances to semis
WTA Finals: Zheng downs Paolini, advances to semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances