ISL: Super sub Chima's late strike rescues Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC rode on super sub Chima Chukwu's late strike to come from behind and hold FC Goa to an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match, in Chennai, on Thursday.



FC Goa, guided by India coach Manolo Marquez, looked set to return to winning ways as they rallied to take a 2-1 lead with goals from right-back Udanta Singh (45th minute) and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku (51st-penalty).



Chennaiyin FC's Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gill had scored in the 11th minute to give the lead but Owen Coyle's team failed to hold on as Goa made a spectacular comeback.



The hosts started the game with complete authority as they made some vicious attacks in the first quarter.



The Marina Machans had three cracks at the goal in the 11th minute when Lukas Brambilla's initial effort was blocked but the ball ricocheted and reached Gill.



The Colombian was also denied but Connor Shields picked up the loose ball but his long-range effort struck the crossbar.



However, they redeemed themselves seconds later by taking the lead.



Initially, Brambilla's shot was blocked by Jay Gupta but Gill managed to slot it past Laxmikant Kattimani from close range.



The Gaurs tried to push

forward in search of goals but they lacked the final touch in the penalty area.Just when Goa were growing into the game, they suffered a major setback with Borja Herrera's injury near the drinks break. Marquez had to turn to Sadiku and tweaked his formation.However, the change brought some momentum for the visitors as they showed more hunger in attack while looking for equaliser.Eventually, Manolo's men found the equaliser right at the stroke of half-time when Aakash Sangwan with his beautiful cross from the left found Udanta in space. The 28-year-old literally shouldered the ball past Samik Mitra.

The goal spurred them on to take the lead in the second half.



The visitors secured the lead in the 51st minute through Sadiku's spot-kick after Mitra brought down Dejan Drazic in the penalty area.



With this goal, Sadiku became the first FC Goa player to score in five consecutive ISL games.



In order to restore parity, Coyle turned to Chima, replacing Gill in the 67th minute. Meanwhile, Manolo also brought on Iker Guarrotxena in place on Drazic to add more presence upfront.



But it was Chima, who became the super-sub, who scored the equaliser in the 79th minute with a thumping header from Shields' flag-kick.



The forward almost scored the winner for Chennaiyin FC in stoppage time when Mandar Desai found Chima in the box with a telling cross but the Nigerian's header was exceptionally kept out by Kattimani.



In the end, both teams had to settle for a point.