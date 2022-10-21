ISL: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0

IMAGE: FC Goa players celebrate on scoring the winner against Chennaiyin FC on Friday. Photograph: ISL/Twitter

FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, in Chennai on Friday.

The Gaurs struck the opener in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross. They went into half time with a 1-0 break.

Chennaiyin created chances in the second half but failed to find the opposition net.

Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar.

FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time when first goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa an away win.