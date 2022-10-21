News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISL: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0

ISL: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0

Source: PTI
October 21, 2022 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FC Goa players celebrate on scoring the winner against Chennaiyin FC on Friday

IMAGE: FC Goa players celebrate on scoring the winner against Chennaiyin FC on Friday. Photograph: ISL/Twitter

FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Indian Super League match, in Chennai on Friday.

 

The Gaurs struck the opener in the 10th minute through Redeem Tlang's header from a Noah Wail Sadaoui cross. They went into half time with a 1-0 break.

Chennaiyin created chances in the second half but failed to find the opposition net.

Rahim Ali wasted a great opportunity when his shot sailed over the crossbar.

FC Goa took the game out of the home team's reach in the stoppage time when first goal provider Sadaoui turned into a scorer as he slotted the ball home to give FC Goa an away win.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'
'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
Hit on head, Pak batter Masood's scans normal
Hit on head, Pak batter Masood's scans normal
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
TN suspends 4 cops behind Sterlite firing incident
TN suspends 4 cops behind Sterlite firing incident

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Halep suspended for testing positive at US Open

Halep suspended for testing positive at US Open

PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV

PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances