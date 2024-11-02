News
ISL: FC Goa stun league leaders Bengaluru

ISL: FC Goa stun league leaders Bengaluru

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 02, 2024 23:25 IST
IMAGE: FC Goa celebrate after scoring their opening goal against Bengaluru FC in Goa. Photograph: Indian Super League

National coach Manolo Marquez coached FC Goa handed Bengaluru FC a comprehensive 3-0 defeat in an Indian Super League match in Goa on Saturday.

Armando Sadiku (63rd minute) was once again the protagonist with a goal and an assist while the likes of Brison Fernandes (72nd) and Dejan Drazic (90+3) also joined the party for the Gaurs.

Dejan Drazic and young midfielder Ayush Dev Chhetri caused a lot of trouble for Bengaluru FC defenders with their mazy runs.

However, they had nothing to show for their efforts as their eventual shots lacked the venom required to challenge the Blues' custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

 

Another player who was up for challenges on his return from injury was Sandesh Jhingan. The experienced defender went toe-to-toe with Edgar Mendez, winning the majority of the duels in the first period.
He brought back the physicality that this FC Goa side missed in his absence.

Despite several trials and errors, the hosts finally took the lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of their talisman Armando Sadiku.

It was Mohammad Yasir, who found Sadiku inside the box with a brilliantly-weighted cross. The Albanian made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

In the 71st minute, Marquez decided to freshen things up as he brought on Brison, replacing Yasir and the youngster made an instant impact.

Sadiku's energetic press allowed him to pickpocket a ball from Gurpreet. The forward passed it back to Brison, who came up with a sensational long-range strike from the right, catching Rahul Bheke and the entire Blues backline off-guard as the Gaurs doubled their lead.

FC Goa kept pushing as Manolo turned to Iker Guarrotxena in the 79th minute.

The Spaniard showed his class when he combined with Dejan as the latter scored the third goal for the hosts in stoppage time to seal their second win of the season.

Bengaluru FC had their chances but it was certainly not their night.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
