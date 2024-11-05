ISL: Dominant Chennaiyin thrash hosts Jamshedpur

IMAGE: Chennaiyin FC's Wilmar Jordan Gil celebrates after scoring against Jamshedpur FC. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: Chennaiyin FC's Wilmar Jordan Gil celebrates after scoring against Jamshedpur FC.

A dominant Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways in style as they pumped in five goals to register a crushing 5-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on Monday.

It was a thoroughly professional performance from Chennaiyin FC as they dominated the match from start to finish with Irfan Yadwad, Connor Shields, Wilmar Jordan Gil, and Lukas Brambilla all registering their names on the scoresheet.

Javi Hernandez scored the only goal for the hosts. With this win, the Marina Machans secured their third victory of the season.

The visitors started the game strongly as they were dynamic through the flanks and bombarded the penalty area with plenty of crosses.

One such cross from Vincy Barretto on the right wing was delivered in the area of uncertainty and lack of communication between Albino Gomes and Pratik Chaudhuri saw the latter toe-poke it into his own net to hand Chennaiyin FC the lead in the sixth minute.

Chennaiyin FC eventually doubled their lead courtesy of individual brilliance from Irfan Yadwad. The youngster picked up the ball near the halfway line and got the better of his markers with a sensational turn.

He stormed past the defenders and completed the move by slotting the ball into the bottom right corner in the 22nd minute.

Jamshedpur FC were clearly out of ideas to contain the Chennaiyin frontline as the visitors added their third goal in the 24th minute.

Connor Shields played an intricate one-two with Yadwad and the youngster opened up a pocket of space for Shields to hammer home his first goal of this season with a vicious left-footed strike.

Chennaiyin FC continued the same aggressive momentum from the start of the second period. They showed exceptional persistence and were rewarded in the 54th minute when Yadwad pick-pocketed Pratik and played a pass towards Gil in space. With only Albino to beat, the Colombian held his nerve and slotted it home.

Hunting for more goals, Owen Coyle decided to freshen up his frontline as he brought on Daniel Chima Chukwu, Lukas Brambilla, and Gurkirat Singh.

Chennaiyin eventually found their fifth in the 71st minute when Lalrinliana Hnamte played Brambilla in space and the Brazilian midfielder came up with a sensational curling effort to catch Albino completely off-guard.

Jamshedpur FC pulled a goal back in the 81st minute, against the run of play when Yadwad handled the ball in the penalty area following a free-kick. The hosts were rewarded with a penalty and Javi Hernandez stepped and scored the consolation goal.