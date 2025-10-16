ISL deadlock: Clubs run out of patience with AIFF!

'The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders.'

IMAGE: The All India Football Federation, headed by Kalyan Chaubey, had earlier proposed to conduct the Indian Super League in December . Photograph: AIFF/X

Ten Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday termed the delay in the tender process pertaining to the selection of a new commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as a "breach of trust" and demanded immediate clarity on the matter.

On August 28, during a hearing relating to AIFF's constitution which was then pending, the AIFF and ISL organisers FSDL had submitted a "consensual resolution" to the Supreme Court, with the national federation agreeing "to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (process) for the selection of a commercial partner" to organise the top-tier league.

In that resolution, the AIFF had also agreed to complete the process by October 15, so that new league season can thereafter commence in December.

With the deadline missed, the 10 clubs -- Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Balsters, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC -- slammed the AIFF for its lack of accountability and transparency.

Three Kolkata clubs of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting were not involved in the letter.

"Following the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and the subsequent joint submission made by the AIFF and FSDL, it was clearly stated that an open and transparent tender process would be initiated and completed by 15th October 2025 to appoint a new commercial partner for the league," the clubs said in a letter to the AIFF president and the executive committee.

"It is very evident that we are yet to even begin the process, let alone complete it. The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders.

"Moreover, the current situation represents a breach of trust -- one that risks undoing the collective progress made in professionalising Indian football over the past decade."

In its September 2 order, the SC had directed its former judge Justice (retd) Nageswara Rao to oversee the entire tender process. The AIFF subsequently formed a three-member panel headed by Justice Rao. It also announced the selection of KPMG India Services LLP as the consulting firm to manage the process of monetising the national federation's commercial rights.

The AIFF also decided to hold the Super Cup tournament -- a domestic tournament open to clubs across multiple tiers -- from October 25 to November 22 in a phased manner to ensure timely commencement of the football calendar in the country and to maintain competitive continuity.

The 10 clubs expressed disappointment at the delay in the tender process to select AIFF's commercial partne after they had agreed to participate in the Super Cup in "good faith".

"While the Super Cup has since been organised and clubs have agreed to participate in good faith, activating teams at this stage has already involved significant logistical and contractual implications - from assembling squads, securing venues, and confirming operational commitments to re-engaging staff and vendors," the 10 clubs said.

"These decisions have been made trusting that the AIFF would act in accordance with its submission to the Supreme Court and bring clarity to the league's immediate future. However, as of today, there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands."

The clubs said the uncertainty in the tender process has made financial planning, sponsorship discussions, and player commitments nearly impossible to sustain.

"We wish to reiterate that clubs have continued to demonstrate their willingness to cooperate and support Indian football's larger ecosystem, but this goodwill cannot continue to be taken for granted.

"The uncertainty has made financial planning, sponsorship discussions, and player commitments nearly impossible to sustain. We therefore request that the AIFF urgently clarify:

The status of the tender process and when it will be released; the proposed timeline for completing the selection process.

"It is deeply disappointing that such a letter has had to be written once again. The continued lack of clarity leaves all stakeholders with no choice but to seek accountability and transparency in the governance of the sport."

Crisis surfaced in the country's domestic game after FSDL, the ISL organisers as well as AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

The current MRA, which was signed way back in 2010, expires in December 2025.