HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?

ISL Crisis To Reduce Durand Cup's Appeal?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 17, 2025 20:45 IST

x

The uncertainty has forced the ISL to put its 2025–26 season "on hold", creating confusion among franchises about their team building, schedules, and commitments.

Durand Cup-NE

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC players celebrate after winning the 2024 edition of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The upcoming Durand Cup may have only six Indian Super League (ISL) teams in the fray, down from 12 last season, but Asia's oldest football tournament has received a significant prize money boost, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The reduced ISL presence could largely be due to the ongoing deadlock between Football Sports Development Limited and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement.

The uncertainty has forced the ISL to put its 2025–26 season "on hold", creating confusion among franchises about their team building, schedules, and commitments, and resulting in fewer ISL clubs confirming participation in the Durand Cup, starting on July 23.

Calling the situation "unprecedented", Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Command, and Chairman of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, said: "It's all in front of you."

"It won't be appropriate for us to comment on this, but what we are certain of is that both parties are committed to the development of Indian football and we hope the matter will be resolved soon.

"As far as the Durand Cup is concerned, we have received tremendous support from FSDL and the AIFF over the years and we remain thankful to them."

Lt Gen Malhotra also announced that the prize money this year has been increased from less than Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 3 crore, and three SUVs will be awarded to individual winners.

Individual awardees -- like the Best Goalkeeper, Golden Boot, and Golden Ball winners -- will receive SUVs.

The champion team will be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the President will hand over the President's Cup.

Only six ISL teams -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC and defending champions NorthEast United FC -- have confirmed their participation this year.

But the tournament will have two foreign teams Tribhuwan Army FC (Nepal) and Armed Forces (Malaysia) -- up from one last year.

Kolkata will host 15 matches, including the Group A and B league fixtures, one quarterfinal, one semifinal and the summit clash on August 23.

The city will also for the first time see four teams in action including the newly-promoted I-League-side Diamond Harbour FC.

East Bengal and South United FC will kick off the month-long tournament on July 23 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the event, state Sports Minister Arup Biswas said.

"It has returned to its former glory in the last few years. This is the sixth time it's being held in Kolkata," Biswas said.

Addressing past reports of dissatisfaction among city clubs over complimentary tickets, Lt Gen Malhotra said: "These reports are incorrect. Let me tell you that as per a signed agreement, each club will receive 5,200 complimentary passes.”

For the first time, the tournament will also be held in Manipur, with the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium hosting the Group F matches.

Asked about security concerns in Manipur amid prevailing tensions, Lt Gen Malhotra said: "There is a lot of vibrancy there -- we saw that during the trophy unveiling."

"Let me assure you that all necessary measures are in place in Manipur for the safe conduct of the tournament. We have also received immense support from local icons like Thoiba Singh, Mirabai Chanu and seven members of the Indian football team. We are confident of a successful outing there."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Injury blow for India ahead of fourth Test!
Injury blow for India ahead of fourth Test!
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test
Why India may be tempted to play Bumrah in 4th Test
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Why Root feels Stokes is back to his best
Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection
Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

webstory image 2

10 Heartbreak Stories

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's Russia trade warning2:49

'Caution against double standards': India on NATO's...

WATCH: New Akash Missile Destroys Targets in Ladakh0:38

WATCH: New Akash Missile Destroys Targets in Ladakh

70-year-old Rekha still looks incredibly young!1:07

70-year-old Rekha still looks incredibly young!

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD