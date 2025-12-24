HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISL Crisis: FC Goa Players Stage On-Field Protest!

ISL Crisis: FC Goa Players Stage On-Field Protest!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 23:49 IST

x

FC Goa

IMAGE: FC Goa players pause play at the start of their AFC Champions League 2 clash to draw attention to the current situation of Indian football. Photograph: FC Goa/X

FC Goa players paused play during the opening seconds of their AFC Champions League Two match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in Margao on Wednesday as a symbolic gesture to highlight the uncertainty in the Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa, who are already out of reckoning for the next stage, lost the match 1-2 to end their campaign with six defeats in six games.

"At the start of our AFC Champions League Two match, FC Goa's players briefly paused active play for the opening seconds as a symbolic gesture to highlight the uncertainty currently affecting Indian football," the Goan club said on their 'X' page.

"This action was solely intended to draw attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem. It was not directed at our opponents FC Istiklol, the AFC, or the AFC Champions League Two, all of whom we respect greatly.

 

"The gesture carried no element of protest against the competition or its stakeholders and was made in good faith, without any intent to cause offence or disruption."

Indian domestic football plunged into chaos after FSDL -- the organisers of the ISL -- informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in July that it was keeping the country's top-tier league on hold due to a lack of clarity over the renewal of the 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) which ended on December 8.

Under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, a tender was floated for ISL's commercial rights but there was no taker.

On December 20, a proposal from 10 ISL clubs for "perpetual" operational and commercial ownership of the country's top-tier competition failed to get the approval of the AIFF's General Body, which formed a committee to look into the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Top-seeded shuttlers stroll in Sr National openers
Top-seeded shuttlers stroll in Sr National openers
IWL: Sreebhumi sink Gokulam Kerala; Garhwal United win
IWL: Sreebhumi sink Gokulam Kerala; Garhwal United win
How Armless Sheetal Took Archery World By Storm!
How Armless Sheetal Took Archery World By Storm!
Comeback Kings! Rohit, Kohli slam centuries
Comeback Kings! Rohit, Kohli slam centuries
No cricketers! Meet 2025 Khel Ratna, Arjuna nominees
No cricketers! Meet 2025 Khel Ratna, Arjuna nominees

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Nine-Day Shimla winter carnival begins0:38

Nine-Day Shimla winter carnival begins

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry at Wedding Reception0:55

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry...

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car0:47

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO