Which ISL Clubs Received AIFF Licensing With Sanctions?

Seven Indian Super League clubs have been granted AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licences but will face sanctions for the 2026-27 season, while other top teams were denied.

Photograph: Indian Super League/Twitter

Key Points Seven ISL clubs, including East Bengal, received AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licence with sanctions for the 2026-27 season.

Applications from prominent clubs like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC were rejected by the AIFF.

Clubs granted licences with sanctions include NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC.

Rejected clubs have the option to appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in national club competitions.

The AIFF's club licensing system is an annual process for clubs to participate in AFC and National club competitions.

Seven Indian Super League clubs, including East Bengal, were granted the AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licence with sanctions for the 2026-27 season, while applications of several top-flight sides, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC, were rejected.

AIFF Licensing Decisions

The decisions were taken by the Club Licensing Committee-First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during its meeting on May 17.

The clubs granted licences with sanctions are NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC.

Clubs Facing Rejection

The applications of Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi were rejected.

"The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations," an AIFF release said.

AIFF Club Licensing System

The AIFF's club licensing system is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season.

These licenses are categorised into 'Premier 1' for Indian Super League clubs and 'Premier 2' for Indian Football League clubs.