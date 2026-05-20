HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Which ISL Clubs Received AIFF Licensing With Sanctions?

Which ISL Clubs Received AIFF Licensing With Sanctions?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 20:54 IST

x

Seven Indian Super League clubs have been granted AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licences but will face sanctions for the 2026-27 season, while other top teams were denied.

Photograph: Indian Super League/Twitter

Photograph: Indian Super League/Twitter

Key Points

  • Seven ISL clubs, including East Bengal, received AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licence with sanctions for the 2026-27 season.
  • Applications from prominent clubs like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC were rejected by the AIFF.
  • Clubs granted licences with sanctions include NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC.
  • Rejected clubs have the option to appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in national club competitions.
  • The AIFF's club licensing system is an annual process for clubs to participate in AFC and National club competitions.

Seven Indian Super League clubs, including East Bengal, were granted the AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licence with sanctions for the 2026-27 season, while applications of several top-flight sides, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC, were rejected.

AIFF Licensing Decisions

The decisions were taken by the Club Licensing Committee-First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during its meeting on May 17.

 

The clubs granted licences with sanctions are NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC.

Clubs Facing Rejection

The applications of Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi were rejected.

"The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations," an AIFF release said.

AIFF Club Licensing System

The AIFF's club licensing system is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season.

These licenses are categorised into 'Premier 1' for Indian Super League clubs and 'Premier 2' for Indian Football League clubs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
ISL crisis deepens: Bagan suspend team, EB turns to BCCI
ISL crisis deepens: Bagan suspend team, EB turns to BCCI
ISL dropped from AIFF's 2025-26 Calendar
ISL dropped from AIFF's 2025-26 Calendar
All 14 ISL clubs give written nod for Feb 14 start
All 14 ISL clubs give written nod for Feb 14 start
East Bengal's ISL dreams all but over
East Bengal's ISL dreams all but over

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral1:08

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella3:09

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian...

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome0:58

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO