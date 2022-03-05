News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISL: Chhetri's strike sinks EB as BFC signs off with win

ISL: Chhetri's strike sinks EB as BFC signs off with win

Source: PTI
March 05, 2022 23:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BFC

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri's solitary strike proved to be the difference. Photograph: ISL Media

SC East Bengal ended their disastrous Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at the rock bottom of the table after losing 0-1 to Bengaluru FC in their last match of the season in Vasco on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri's solitary strike (24th) proved to be the difference, bagging three points for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men in their final fixture of their 2021-22 campaign.

The result meant that the Kolkata-based club finished the season in the bottom-place on the points table, with only one win in 20 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC finished in sixth place as they secured 29 points overall.

 

Antonio Perosevic tested Lara Sharma in the goal from a free-kick early in the match but the custodian made a fine save.

The game was evenly balanced until a moment of individual brilliance from Chhetri who broke the deadlock. The skipper controlled a long ball on his chest and slotted the shot into the bottom left corner to give the lead to the Blues in the 24th minute.

Udanta Singh then came close to scoring but saw his long-range shot hit the crossbar at the stroke of half-hour.

The first half did not have any more goals apart from a lot of goalmouth action from both teams.

The Red & Gold brigade suffered a setback by losing Perosevic to an ankle injury, who was replaced by Marcelo Ribeiro.

The second half saw a harder push for the second goal from Bengaluru FC. However, they handed a gift to Thongkhosiem Haokip at the hour mark only for him to lift his chip sail way over the bar.

A whole host of changes were made by both coaches to give time to youngsters and inject more energy in the match after the hour mark.

Bengaluru came close to extending their lead, courtesy Chhetri, whose powerful drive was parried away by Suvam Sen in SCEB's goal.

Ananta Tamang and Sen them combined a few minutes later to deny a second goal to Chhetri.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
ISL: Jamshedpur closer to League Shield with win
ISL: Jamshedpur closer to League Shield with win
Saha 'tells all' to BCCI probe committee
Saha 'tells all' to BCCI probe committee
EPL PIX: Chelsea punish Burnley; Zaha inspires Palace
EPL PIX: Chelsea punish Burnley; Zaha inspires Palace
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
Envoy urges 'more patience' from Indians in Ukraine
Envoy urges 'more patience' from Indians in Ukraine

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

EPL PIX: Chelsea punish Burnley; Zaha inspires Palace

EPL PIX: Chelsea punish Burnley; Zaha inspires Palace

World's oldest tennis player stays put in Ukraine

World's oldest tennis player stays put in Ukraine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances