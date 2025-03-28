Chhetri-powered Bengaluru host Mumbai City FC for place in semis

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri at a Bengaluru FC practice session on Friday. Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Former Cup winners Bengaluru FC, powered by the evergreen Sunil Chhetri, would look to secure a place in the Indian Super League semi-finals when they host Mumbai City FC in a high-stake knockout clash in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The veteran forward Chhetri, who recently came out of International retirement, has already converted four penalties this season and could become the first player to score 10 goals against Mumbai City FC in ISL history.

Chhetri has scored eight goals in ISL playoffs -- more than any other player in the competition's history -- as he would once again look to make a difference.

With goals in three of his last four playoff appearances, the Indian legend remains a major threat to the Islanders' backline.

Bengaluru finished third in the league standings with 38 points from 24 matches, courtesy of 11 wins and five draws. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, managed to scrape into the playoffs with a sixth-place finish after a decisive 2-0 victory over the Blues on the final matchday.

The top two teams -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa this season -- at the end of the League stage have automatically qualified for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg knockout to determine the other two semi-finalists.

NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC finished fourth and fifth in the league stage and they face against each other on Sunday in Shillong to seal the last remaining semifinal spot.

Historically, Mumbai City FC have dominated this fixture in recent times, winning four of their last five matches against Bengaluru.

However, the hosts will take confidence from their dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Islanders in the 2022-23 semi-finals, the only previous playoff meeting between the two sides.

Mumbai City have been rock-solid at the back, keeping four consecutive clean sheets against Bengaluru FC while scoring eight times in those matches.

Having recorded the second-most clean sheets this season (10), head coach Petr Kratky will rely on his defensive setup to frustrate Bengaluru's attack.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have averaged a shot every 35.2 passes in ISL 2024-25, the highest ratio among all teams this season.

Mumbai City FC will need to disrupt their rhythm and deny them space in key attacking zones.

Mumbai City FC have won each of their last four playoff matches -- the longest such streak in ISL history. A victory on Saturday would extend that record and send them into the semi-finals yet again.

Kratky already has three playoff wins under his belt. If his team wins, he will tie Sergio Lobera for the second-most playoff wins in ISL history (four), trailing only Antonio Lopez Habas (six wins).

In terms of head-to-head record, Mumbai City are way ahead with 10 wins from 18 meetings, with Bengaluru FC managing six to their name. The remaining two were draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza exuded confidence in his team's ability to deliver under pressure.

"It's a completely different game. We are talking about playoffs at Kanteerava. It's an all-or-nothing game, and believe me, we know how to play these kinds of matches," Zaragoza said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged his team's progress and preparation.

"For me, this is a completely different competition. We are playing for the ISL Cup. We have reflected on what's worked and what hasn't, and we've worked hard to fix our weaknesses," he said.

For Mumbai, defender Mehtab Singh has been instrumental in the team's solidity, averaging 25.91 forward passes per game -- third-best among Indian outfield players this season.

He also boasts 18 interceptions, 51 duels won, and 97 clearances.

Spanish medio Alberto Noguera (Bengaluru FC) has registered a goal contribution in each of his last three home games and has been a key creative force with five goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season.