ISL: Chhetri misses penalty, but BFC storm into top 4

Spaniard Alberto Noguera struck a brace as Bengaluru FC blanked Jamshedpur FC 3-0 to move to the fourth spot of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings Bengaluru on Sunday.

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC ended their three-game home drought with a win, moving them to 31 points from 20 matches. Photograph: ISL/X

The Blues broke their three-game-long winless streak at home. With the win, they now have 31 points from 20 matches

Noguera struck in the 57th and 82nd minutes after Edgar Mendez had given Bengaluru FC the lead in the 43rd minute.

Jamshedpur goalie Albino Gomes was the star of the show in the opening 15 minutes, pulling off two exceptional saves to keep his team from getting off to a jittery start.

He also became the goalkeeper to save the most penalties in the ISL (7) after denying Sunil Chhetri from the spot in the 12th minute.

Chhetri stepped up on a spot-kick after Suresh Singh Wangjam earned a foul in the penalty area, but Gomes was quick to anticipate the former India captain's kick directed at the top left corner and made an outstretched dive to keep the effort from hitting the back of the net.

Chhetri made up for his missed effort just two minutes from the half-time whistle.

He made a quick restart after winning a foul on the left wing and caught the Jamshedpur defence off-guard with a slick delivery for Mendez, who caressed the ball into the bottom right corner from the centre of the box to get his side the lead.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Noguera stepped up on a free-kick from distance after Naorem Roshan Singh won a foul on the right flank.

Noguera put in a long ball directed for defender Rahul Bheke positioned deep into the Jamshedpur FC box. While Gomes placed him in a spot to thwart Bheke's attempt, the ball failed to take a nick off his head and instead landed in the right side of the net directly to double Bengaluru FC's advantage.

Gomes was also unable to stop Bengaluru FC from tripling their lead, though his defender Lazar Cirkovic was at fault for that in the 82nd minute.

In an attempt to initiate a build-up, Cirkovic gave in to Noguera's high-press and was dispossessed by the midfielder at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Noguera sprinted for a mere moment before hammering the ball into the centre of the net to bag his brace and land an important victory for his team.