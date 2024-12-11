ISL: Chennai pip Hyderabad to end losing streak

IMAGE: Chennai's goalscorer Irfan Yadwad in action against Hyderabad FC. Photograph: Indian Super League / X IMAGE: Chennai's goalscorer Irfan Yadwad in action against Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin FC got the better of Hyderabad FC 1-0 to snap a three-game losing streak in the Indian Super League in Chennai on Wednesday.

The match started with Hyderabad FC keeping a major chunk of the ball and attempting to dictate the pace of the proceedings in the first five minutes.

However, going against the run of play, Chennaiyin FC player Lukas Brambilla recovered possession near the halfway mark and positioned himself perfectly to deliver a defence-splitting through ball.

He had two options, either to go to Wilmar Jordan Gil through the centre, or trust Irfan Yadwad who was operating on the inside left channel. Brambilla opted for the latter route, pulling off a perfectly weighted through ball that met Yadwad few yards away from goal.

Yadwad trusted his instincts and unleashed a timely shot that beat the challenge by Soyal Joshy as the ball found its way into the centre of the goal to break the deadlock in the fifth minute.

Hyderabad FC found their grip loosening in the proceedings soon after their strike, but they spearheaded a quick succession of close efforts in the 25th minute mark.

Within two minutes, one attempt each by Andrei Alba and Alex Saji ricocheted off the woodwork as the visitors came touchingly close to grabbing the equaliser but were unable to do so.

Alba's right-footed effort from a slightly acute angle inside the 18-yard box was a consequence of a set-piece situation that the Chennaiyin FC backline was unable to clear properly.

Just a minute later, as a follow up to a throw-in, Saji found a loose ball at the same spot, but he too, ended up clattering the woodwork.

It was a fairly cagey affair after that, with both teams finding themselves indulged in abundant build-up play in the midfield, but being unable to produce clear cut opportunities upfront.

In the 56th minute, Allan Paulista and Cy Goddard blazed into the Chennaiyin FC box as they spotted plenty of open spaces in their backline. Paulista's effort couldn't breach past the Marina Machans' backline and hence Goddard got to the ball, launching a thunderous effort that went way off target.

However, a skirmish inside the box resulted in Chennaiyin FC's Elsinho picking up an injury while defending the ball, and he was replaced by Mandar Rao Dessai.

Yadwad had a fantastic chance to bag a brace in the 74th minute, with Wilmar Jordan Gil coming to his help this time around.

As the frontline breezed ahead in tandem, Wilmar pretty cleverly laid out a headed pass in Yadwad's path while the Indian attacker was outside the box.

Just like he did during his goal, the 23-year-old backed his instinct to go for the shot instead of engaging in further build-up. His effort, however, swerved past the left post without troubling the goalkeeper.

There were 10 minutes of added time and though Hyderabad FC tried their best, the score remained intact at 1-0 as the Marina Machans claimed all three points.