Can Bengaluru FC return to winning ways against Odisha?

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri at a practice session on Tuesday. Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Bengaluru FC would be keen to return to winning ways when they host a defensively struggling Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Juggernauts are currently seventh on the table with 21 points from 16 games, while the Blues sit third with 28 points from as many matches as the Sergio Lobera-coached team.

Odisha FC have won once and drawn twice in their last five games and will eye registering their first league double over Bengaluru FC, following their 4-2 victory in the reverse fixture on December 1.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have struggled recently, losing their last home game 0-1 to Mohammedan SC on January 11, 2025, followed by a 1-1 draw to Hyderabad FC on the road. A loss in this match would mark their first back-to-back home defeats in over two years.

The Blues will look to bounce back and stay in the hunt for the first spot, though they now trail the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (36) by eight points (28), slightly undoing their impressive run in the earlier parts of the season.

In their last five games, the Gerard Zaragoza-coached team have faced two defeats, as many draws, and a solitary victory, which has seen FC Goa beat them to the second spot, as the Gaurs are currently holding 30 points.

Bengaluru FC have scored thrice and conceded four times in their previous three encounters, where they have picked only a single point.

It's clear that they need to resurrect their organisation and setup on both ends of the field, especially against the league's joint top-scorers Odisha FC, who have netted 31 times, with Diego Mauricio (7), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (4), and Mourtada Fall (4) leading the endeavours for them.

Odisha FC have scored exactly two goals in each of their last three ISL games. Another multi-goal performance would see them equal their longest streak of such games in the competition (four games between December 2019 and January 2020).

Unfortunately for them, their defensive drawbacks mean that they have given away nine goals in this time period and won a single point.

Odisha FC have scored 96.8% of their goals this season (30 out of 31) from inside the box. So Bengaluru FC could consider strengthening their defensive unit within the 18-yard area to practically outnumber Odisha FC in that zone and restrict their ability to operate freely and find the back of the net.