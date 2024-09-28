ISL: Borja's hat-trick steals the show vs East Bengal

IMAGE: What a performance! Borja Herrera's hat-trick leads FC Goa to their first win of the season. Photograph: Kind Courtesy FC Goa/X

Led by Borja Herrera's sensational hat-trick, FC Goa secured their first win of their Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign as they edged past hosts East Bengal 3-2 in Kolkata on Friday.

The likes of Dejan Drazic, Borja Herrera and Boris Singh made openings early on in the game. Their persistent attacks were soon rewarded when Drazic's cross from the left was parried away by East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

However, the stray ball fell to Borja in space and the Spaniard slotted it into the net in the 13th minute.

The Gaurs kept troubling the East Bengal FC backline with their darting counter-attacks. In such an instance, Boris Singh won possession from Hijazi Maher on the right flank in a dangerous area. The youngster came up with a perfectly weighted cut-back to find Borja in the box, who slammed it home again in the 20th minute to double the lead for the visitors.

However, the Carles Cuadrat-coached team retaliated well with some offensive moves.

They eventually found an opening when Nim Dorja tripped Madih Talal in the penalty area, awarding the Red and Gold Brigade a spot-kick and an opportunity to come back in the game.

Talal stepped up and calmly slotted it past Laxmikant Kattimani to pull a goal back in the 29th minute.

East Bengal FC started the second period positively with some penetrative attacks. However, the real opening fell to FC Goa, when Drazic and Rowllin Borges combined and opened up the Red and Gold defence.

But the latter's eventual effort was wide off target. The Serbian came up with another effort from outside the box but once again it went wide.

FC Goa regained their two-goal advantage in the 71st minute when Udanta Singh won possession from Hijazi and squared it to Borja in space. The Spanish midfielder cruised his way into the penalty area before rippling the back of the net to complete his hat-trick.

The visitors were in a spot of bother when Carl McHugh received a second yellow card in the 81st minute. East Bengal FC made full use of their numeric advantage when David Lalhlansanga pulled one goal back in the 85th minute after Kattimani parried a long-range effort from Anwar Ali straight on his path.

East Bengal kept pushing for the equaliser in the final minutes but FC Goa held fort and walked away with maximum points.